€100k funding 'a very important first step for Dunleer'

There has been a very positive reaction from local political representatives to the news today that Dunleer has been allocated €100,000 in funding to deliver the governments initial Town Centre First Plan.

The initiative, the Department of Rural and Community Development believes, will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres making them making more attractive places to live, work, socialise and run a business.

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has warmly welcomed the news, and commented that the allocation will be "a very important first step for Dunleer, helping the town map out their future development.

"Our rural towns and villages play a central role in the lives of people in rural areas", she added. "They are where we live, work and socialise. It’s important that we ensure our towns and villages remain vibrant.”

Louth Fine Gael Senator John McGahon also saw the funding as a very positive step, saying that "this funding is a good example of how we are trying to re-energise rural towns and villages in County Louth with substantial financial injections that will boost the local economy."

He went on, "dereliction on any street can breed further dereliction, by providing funding we are able to reverse that process and make sure that shop fronts are fit for purpose and living on the main street again becomes a reality."

Also looking at the initiative as a type of starting point, Senator McGahon added that, "once the successful roll out of Dunleer is complete, I will be asking the Council to consider smaller villages like Castlebellingham or Collon for future rounds of funding. I spoke with Minister Heather Humphreys during the week and stressed how important it is that this funding will become a continued investment for our rural towns and villages.

"One of the main benefits of this funding is to ensure that smaller urban centers in County Louth are receiving the same Government funding support as larger areas like Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk.

"We cannot leave behind our rural areas at the expense of larger urban centers and this funding is a great example of trying to level that playing field", Senator McGahon concluded.

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd, welcomed the news today, saying that "this money will provide a platform to revitalise Dunleer and tackle dereliction within the town."

“The job now begins", he added, "to prepare these masterplans and that will require considerable consultation with the local community, groups and organisations located in and around Dunleer.

“The council’s “Town Team” must ensure that this is a plan that represents the views and wishes of the people of Dunleer."