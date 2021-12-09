Omeath Action Volunteer Group appeal for donations

Omeath Action Volunteer Group has set up a GoFundMe campaign page to raise money to cover Christmas 2021 expenses.

The money will be used to add new editions to the village decorations, replacing broken Christmas lights and building a new Santa's grotto.

The Group’s donation page reads:

“We would like to thank you all for your kind donations received in 2020.”

“Unfortunately, due to the increase of Covid-19 cases the committee decided not to hold Santa's yearly visit to the village of Omeath.”

“The village continues to receive great support from the local business people and the huge efforts from the volunteers.”

“This is a community effort.”

“Again, we are seeking donations to cover the outlays for 2021.”

“A new Santa Grotto had to be built as the old one was falling apart.”

“Also, there is a new edition to the village decorations, Candy Canes.”

“Plus, we still incur the same outlays and expenses a) hire of hoist and equipment b) insurance c) replacing the non workable Christmas lights etc.”

“Please donate what you can to keep this festive season and spirit ongoing in the village of Omeath.”

“From as little as €5, every little bit helps.”

“Thank you.”