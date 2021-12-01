Dundalk FC confirm departure of head coach Vinny Perth

Ever since the arrival of the Andy Connolly, Sean O'Connor and Adam Clarke as the new owners of Dundalk FC, speculation has been growing as to who they will appoint to oversee the Lilywhites in their first full season at the helm.

Many fans had hoped that Vinny Perth, who returned for a second spell at the club in June following his sacking by Peak6 almost a year earlier, would be the man they chose having guided the club to a decent run in Europa Conference League as well as crucially keeping them away from the dreaded Relegation Play Offs.

However news came last night from Oriel Park that the Dubliner had departed the club, confirming that Dundalk will have a fifth manager in the space of a year following on from Perth, Jim Magilton, Shane Keegan and Fillipo Giovagnoli.

"We can confirm that Dundalk FC and Vinny Perth have parted ways" the statement read.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Vinny for the immense contribution he has made to Dundalk FC over the past nine years. His name will always be linked to a glorious spell in the club’s history.

"Vinny will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure amongst Dundalk FC supporters. We wish him, and his family, the very best of luck going forward and will always welcome them back to Oriel Park in the future.

Perth acted as the assistant to Stephen Kenny during what was one of the club's most fruitful periods, before taking over the reins in 2019 when Kenny moved on to work with the FAI and the U21 National team.

He started his tenure with a bang, winning the league, The EA Sports Cup, The Unite the Union Champions Cup and the Presidents Cup in a season to remember. They were denied the clean sweep following a penalty shoot out loss to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

However this run would not last as in August 2020 after the Lilywhites' Champions League qualifier defeat to Slovenian side Celje he was sacked by the club.

This made his return over the Summer all the more sensational, as they came agonisingly close to knocking out Dutch side Vitesse in Europe, having already taken Newtown AFC from Wales and Levadia Tallinn of Estonia.

The club went through one of their toughest league seasons in recent memory, spending plenty of unwanted time flirting with the Relegation Play Off spot, which is ninth of ten teams.

To his credit Perth managed to steady the ship just in time for the return of large crowds to Oriel Park, as the club's hoem formed helped them rise to a respectful sixth place finish in the league.

Speculation is rife as to who his successor will be, with former player and current manager of St Patrick's Athletic Stephen O'Donnell seemingly the candidate favoured by the new owners.

Current Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy was another mooted for the job, but he has seemingly ruled himself out of the running as he looks to build on a strong year that saw the Boynesiders finish seventh.