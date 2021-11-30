Search

30 Nov 2021

Dundalk RFC U14 and U18 girls book their places in Leinster Finals

Dundalk RFC U14 and U18 girls book their places in Leinster Finals

The Dundalk Ladies RFC U14 team which has now qualified for a Leinster North East Plate Final

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Dundalk RFC Girls have put female rugby firmly on the map for The Mill Road Club As Their U14 and U18 sides booked their places in the Leinster Plate Final, making it a double header on Saturday the 18th of December for both teams.

The U14 Girls will pit themselves against Arklow RFC in their Plate Final, while the U18's face into a feisty North East duel with Meath rivals Navan RFC.

The U14's earned their place following a thrilling contest with Enniscorthy where they ran out 26-10 winners. It has been a great competition for these stars of the future, who have made a habit of racking up a high score on their way to the final, bagging 55 and 43 points respectively as they put Clontarf and Tullamore to the sword in earlier rounds.

The U18 Girls were due to take on Tullamore in their Semi-final last weekend but that tie was conceded by the Offaly club, creating the Louth-Meath matchup for the final. They too had a great run this season, defeating Naas 50-29 and Clontarf 36-12.

The Final will be of particular interest to Aoife Purcell, Sophia Murdock, Lila O’Molloy, Jennifer McElroy and Sophie Woulfe as they get the chance to face off against many of their teammates on the Leinster Northeast team they worked so hard to make earlier this season. 

Dundalk RFC Girls impress in victory over Clontarf to book Plate Semi-Final

Five Dundalk RFC players selected on Leinster Northeast U18 Girls Squad

No plans to allow DkIT to become standalone university, says Higher Education Minister

Lucky Louth punter bags over €5,000 with €2 bet

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media