30 Nov 2021

Lucky Louth punter bags over €5,000 with €2 bet

A lucky punter in Louth turned a tiny €2 coin into over €5,000 on the Daily Millions plus draw yesterday.

The anonymous customer placed two small wagers via their online BoyleSports account, firstly striking a €1 accumulator on numbers 3, 17, 20 and 30 to drop from the machine. Their luck was in as all four numbers were drawn, beating odds of 3,750/1 to secure a return of €3,751.

But as if that wasn’t enough, a further €1 wager on the same numbers with the safety net of the bonus ball overcame odds of 1,600/1 to add a further €1,601 to the spectacular haul.

The wagers cost a total of just €2, but just after the draw was finished the lucky winner was able to log back in to see their balance boosted by €5,352.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Louth punter who had a Monday to remember after turning €2 into €5,350 profit when picking four of their favourite numbers in the Daily Millions Plus draw. We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings.”

