Lucky Louth punter bags over €5,000 with €2 bet

A lucky punter in Louth turned a tiny €2 coin into over €5,000 on the Daily Millions plus draw yesterday.
The anonymous customer placed two small wagers via their online BoyleSports account, firstly striking a €1 accumulator on numbers 3, 17, 20 and 30 to drop from the machine. Their luck was in as all four numbers were drawn, beating odds of 3,750/1 to secure a return of €3,751.
But as if that wasn’t enough, a further €1 wager on the same numbers with the safety net of the bonus ball overcame odds of 1,600/1 to add a further €1,601 to the spectacular haul.
The wagers cost a total of just €2, but just after the draw was finished the lucky winner was able to log back in to see their balance boosted by €5,352.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Louth punter who had a Monday to remember after turning €2 into €5,350 profit when picking four of their favourite numbers in the Daily Millions Plus draw. We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.