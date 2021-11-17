Search

Dundalk RFC Girls impress in victory over Clontarf to book Plate Semi-Final

The Dundalk RFC U18 Girls vs Clontarf

The Dundalk RFC U18 Girls team which defeated Clontarf to earn a Semi Final place in the Plate Competition

The Dundalk RFC U18 Girls made it four wins from four in front of their home crowd on the Mill Road and in the process booked themselves a well deserved Semi-Final place in the Plate Competition with a victory over Clontarf in a tie that acted as both a league and plate encounter.

It took the Girls in Black and white some time to settle into the contest, the visitors spending large parts of the first quarter in the opposition's half, as a mix of nerves and vital handling errors put them under pressure.

To their credit they regrouped nicely, fixing those errors and bringing a new lease of energy and focus to the match, as Dundalk winger Sophie Woulfe lit up the venue with four tries while scrumhalf Aoife Birmingham was also impressing for the side coached by Pat Hughes, Ciaran O’Molloy, Graham Purcell and Adam Doyle.

The conversions came from the boot Of outhalf Sophia Murdock, whose kicking game has hit another level of late when stepping up to the task with a renewed confidence in her abilities.

Dundalk dug deep as the game progressed with superb carries backed by phenomenal work rate in play from a pack that included some fine individual performances from Aoife Purcell, Maire Daly, Lila O’Molloy, Jennifer McElroy and Ciara Graham. All these players put in the hard yards all over the pitch throughout the game.

Clontarf continued to fight and ran in for two tries, but despite their massive effort they were unable to stem the tide from the home Side, Dundalk's hunger for the win overpowering The Clontarf defence as they continued to wreak havoc in every area to keep the opposition at bay.

The Final Score of 36-12 paved the way for the Dundalk Girls To advance in the League and to stake their claim on a Semi-Final place in the Plate Competition. A fantastic achievement for a group who was struggling to get the numbers earlier in the season. 

