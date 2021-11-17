Traffic light sequencing changes to stop long tailbacks set to be carried out by council

A local councillor in Dundalk has raised concerns about ongoing issues with traffic light sequencing on both the Carrick and Castletown roads leading to bad traffic jams in the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Seán Kelly, raised the issue on traffic light sequencing at the November meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, questioning if the council had any plans to solve the sequencing issues.

Cllr Kelly spoke on the traffic jams caused at the train station traffic lights in particular, with DMD Cathaoirleach Maria Doyle saying that she had examined the traffic lights recently and saw them change multiple times rapidly.

In response to queries by Cllr Kelly, Senior Engineer Mark Johnston told the meeting that there is funding available for traffic light renewal in Dundalk.

He added that he hopes they can begin significant work done on them starting next year, adding that he hopes there will be further funding in the councils forthcoming budget.

Mr Johnston said that a short-term solution is to examine the sequencing at areas mentioned by Cllr Kelly, saying that the likely cause is that a programme went “wonky”

Mr Johnston said that the long-term plan will see the renewal of a large number of traffic lights in the area, starting next year with the replacement of controllers and installing LED lights.

Previously, Cllr Kelly said that the issue on the Carrick Road was leading to lengthy delays and tailbacks, with some residents expressing concern about how long it was taking them to reach the town centre.

“This is leading to long delays especially in the mornings with some residents in Lis Na Dara reporting it takes up to 30 minutes to get into the town centre which is simply unacceptable,” said Cllr Kelly.