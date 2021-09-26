Five Dundalk RFC players selected on Leinster Northeast U18 Girls Squad

Dundalk RFC have continued their record of producing high quality players with the news that five of their players have made it onto the 2021 U18 Leinster Northeast squad.

Sophia Murdock, Jennifer McElroy, Lila O’Molloy, Aoife Purcell and Sophie Woulfe all made the grade following some tough opposition at the recent trials in Balbriggen held over the past few weeks.

Other clubs that had their girls out to impress were Navan RFC, Balbriggan RFC, Boyne RFC, Ardee RFC, North Meath RFC, Ashbourne RFC and Skerries RFC. The quality on show at these trials is a testament to the hard work going on behind the scenes in Dundalk that allowed their girls to rise to the top.

They will be a part of a Leinster Rugby Initiative, a structured and developed pathway for all female players. It is an incredible opportunity and will be a very special and unique experience for the girls in which their talent will be developed to the highest level.

"The inclusion of so many of our talented Dundalk RFC girls In The 2021/2022 Leinster Rugby Northeast U18 Girls Elite Squad highlights the exciting depth of talent coming through the high performance pathway for Girls at present and is testament to how our players have impressed to date" stated club spokeswoman Mary Murdock.

"Sophia Murdock, Jennifer McElroy, Lila O’Molloy, Aoife Purcell and Sophie Woulfe have all worn the Dundalk RFC Jersey and the Leinster Rugby Northeast Jersey last season and have shown us that you don’t get what you ask for, you get what you work for. They are girls who are dedicated, committed and passionate about rugby.

"Girls who love the game, who have shown us that there are no weekends off when you are chasing your goals. Girls who love the game and belong to a long line of fine athletes who loved it. That is their legacy and they will pass on their love of the game to other girls at the club."

Dundalk also wanted to acknowledge the trojan work done by the many coaches that have worked with this group of girls over the years, the parents who have done all they can to help out as well as their respective schools that have always been so supportive in their role of in keeping these players on the path to rugby glory.