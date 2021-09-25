Dumping of diesel sludge continues in Louth, with the cleanup set to cost over €100,000 so far in 2021

An IBC of diesel sludge
The dumping of diesel sludge has continued in Louth, with ten intermediate bulk containers (IBC’s) filled with the waste being recovered in August.
The waste, which is created through diesel laundering, cost Louth County Council a total of €12,483.27 to clean up and dispose of the material.
So far in 2021, there have been 94 IBC’s worth of diesel laundering waste recovered around Louth.
In total, this has cost LCC €117,342.74 to clean up and dispose of the waste.
More News
Winner of the 2021 Rawson Cup, Teresa Oakes, with Lady Captain Pauline Campbell and Catherine Hynes, Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home
Dearbhla Allen, Niamh Allen, Mark Litchfield, Sean Reilly, Niamh Brady and Leah Mooney in action in the 2021 Cross country season in Kilmacow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.