Search

01 Dec 2021

Aiken Barracks helps Louth County Council with debris collection in Cooley

27 Infantry Battalion

Aiken Barracks helps Louth County Council with debris collection in Cooley

27 Infantry Battalion helps Louth County Council with debris collection in Cooley

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council recently south the assistance of 27 Infantry Battalion in the collection and bagging of residual debris from a remote part of the mountain in Ballyonan, Slieve Foy arising from a fatal helicopter crash in December 1996.

There was a concern that walkers could be injured at this site and it would best if the material was removed from the mountain on environmental grounds. Louth County Council do not have the capacity to remove the debris due to the remote nature of the site so they sought assistance from 27 Infantry Battalion in Aiken Barracks.

Earlier this week soldiers from 27 Infantry Battalion  took part in an Aid to the Civil Authority (ATCA) operation assisting Louth County Council in the collecting and bagging this debris which in turn will be airlifted by the Air Corps to a safe area for removal by the Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media