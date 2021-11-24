Search

24 Nov 2021

This weekends greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

Early morning greyhound racing to begin in Waterford

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

patrick.flaherty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 19th November 2021

1.            Trap 3    BARONY RULES                 29.53                     Owned & trained by Francis Reynolds

2.            Trap 3    DAPPER ANNA                  29.17                     Owned & trained by Samuel McQuade

3.            Trap 5    SHES MINE                          22.08                     Owned & trained by Lynda O’Donnell

4.            Trap 3    BERETTA LYNN                  21.85                     Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

5.            Trap 3    WORKING ON                    29.37                     Owned & trained by Jim Hughes

6.            Trap 3    CORDUFF MAN                 28.69                     Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

7.            Trap 1    REAL CLASS                         22.06                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

8.            Trap 2    DUGGIES ELLE                    28.82                     Owned & trained by Catherine Callaghan

 

Saturday 20th November 2021

1.            Trap 2    GRAB A STAR                     29.21                     Owned by Brendan Mullan and James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan

2.            Trap 6    FRIDAYS SYDNEY               21.53                     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

3.            Trap 2    LADY LIGHTFOOT             29.19                     Owned & trained by Peter E Tiernan

4.            Trap 5    CLORAN COOKIE               29.08                     Owned & trained by Emily Cole

5.            Trap 2    CONCRA WOOD                22.00                     Owned & trained by Kieran Lonergan

6.            Trap 2    RORYS BOY                         21.58                     Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane

7.            Trap 6    CHINA CHARLIE                 21.36                     Owned & trained by Cathal Maguire

8.            Trap 6    MOYCOVA MARCH          29.40                     Owned & trained by Seamus Murtagh

9.            Trap 4    CHOCTAW KOI                   28.71                     Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

10.          Trap 3    BLACK DISCIPLE                 31.87                     Owned & trained by Danny Carville

11.          Trap 6    MAYTOWN STEEPLE        21.61                     Owned & trained by Conor Slevin & Peadar Woods

12.          Trap 2    DOMINGO DON                 30.20                     Owned & trained by Nalin Monerawela

Quay Celtic coast to seventh McConville Cup triumph with emphatic win over Bay United

The Commentary Box: Dundalk Rising like a Phoenix as it returns to local hands

No Covid-19 PCR testing available in Louth today

Louth TD calls for clampdown on cross-border sale of solid fuels online

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media