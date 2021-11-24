This weekends greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 19th November 2021
1. Trap 3 BARONY RULES 29.53 Owned & trained by Francis Reynolds
2. Trap 3 DAPPER ANNA 29.17 Owned & trained by Samuel McQuade
3. Trap 5 SHES MINE 22.08 Owned & trained by Lynda O’Donnell
4. Trap 3 BERETTA LYNN 21.85 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
5. Trap 3 WORKING ON 29.37 Owned & trained by Jim Hughes
6. Trap 3 CORDUFF MAN 28.69 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
7. Trap 1 REAL CLASS 22.06 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
8. Trap 2 DUGGIES ELLE 28.82 Owned & trained by Catherine Callaghan
Saturday 20th November 2021
1. Trap 2 GRAB A STAR 29.21 Owned by Brendan Mullan and James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan
2. Trap 6 FRIDAYS SYDNEY 21.53 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
3. Trap 2 LADY LIGHTFOOT 29.19 Owned & trained by Peter E Tiernan
4. Trap 5 CLORAN COOKIE 29.08 Owned & trained by Emily Cole
5. Trap 2 CONCRA WOOD 22.00 Owned & trained by Kieran Lonergan
6. Trap 2 RORYS BOY 21.58 Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane
7. Trap 6 CHINA CHARLIE 21.36 Owned & trained by Cathal Maguire
8. Trap 6 MOYCOVA MARCH 29.40 Owned & trained by Seamus Murtagh
9. Trap 4 CHOCTAW KOI 28.71 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
10. Trap 3 BLACK DISCIPLE 31.87 Owned & trained by Danny Carville
11. Trap 6 MAYTOWN STEEPLE 21.61 Owned & trained by Conor Slevin & Peadar Woods
12. Trap 2 DOMINGO DON 30.20 Owned & trained by Nalin Monerawela
The Quay Celtic squad celebrate with the McConville Cup following their 5-0 win over Bay United. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
