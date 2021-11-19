Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
RUGBY
LONDON IRISH V SARACENS
BT SPORT2, 7.30PM
SOCCER
QPR V LUTON TOWN
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
DARTS
GRAND SLAM
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V CHELSEA
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM
SOCCER
WATFORD V MAN UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM
RUGBY
WALES V AUSTRALIA
AMAZON PRIME, 5.30PM
RUGBY
FRANCE V NEW ZEALAND
AMAZON PRIME, 8PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21
GOLF
WORLD TOUR C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
RUGBY
IRELAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM NAVAN
RTE1, 1.40PM
