19/11/2021

Teenager arrested after Gardaí called to square in Dundalk last night

Tadgh McNally

A teenager was arrested last night for public order offences at Market Square in Dundalk.

Gardaí were called to the Square at around 10:30 last night due to a large crowd gathering in the area.

Upon the arrival of Gardaí, the crowd dispersed, with a male teenager being arrested by Gardaí for public order offences.

He has since been released without charge after receiving an adult caution. 

