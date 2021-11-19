Teenager arrested after Gardaí called to square in Dundalk last night

A teenager was arrested last night for public order offences at Market Square in Dundalk.
Gardaí were called to the Square at around 10:30 last night due to a large crowd gathering in the area.
Upon the arrival of Gardaí, the crowd dispersed, with a male teenager being arrested by Gardaí for public order offences.
He has since been released without charge after receiving an adult caution.
