New Aldi store set to open in Louth as part of €320 million Irish investment

Aldi is set to open a new store in Ardee as part of a €320 million investment into new shops in Ireland.

In total, the investment will see 30 new stores being built across the country, with the company saying that they are planning to increase their investment over the next three years by 75% compared to 2019-2021.

"We’re investing €320 million over the next three years in the opening of 30 new stores, bringing unbeatable prices, value and employment to more towns, villages and city suburbs," said Niall O'Connor, group managing director at Aldi Ireland.

"This investment builds on the €1.6 billion we have already invested in Ireland and is a clear sign of our ambition, and the demand that exists for Aldi to be in more locations across Ireland.

"It’s also great news for Irish food and drink producers, who will have more opportunity to trade with Aldi. We will spend over €1 billion with Irish producers this year, an increase of almost 20% on 2020.”