Dundalk Golf Club Notes: New Captains name their Presidents for 2022

The Singles Stableford competition over the Halloween weekend was disrupted by the weather which caused the course to be closed on the Sunday so only the Saturday scores counted.

That was good news for Eoin Farrell who posted 39pts in good conditions and managed to hold off Brian Og Renaghan on countback to claim the overall win.

Playing off 20 he went out in 20pts which included four three-point pars at the second, seventh, eighth and ninth. He collected three points for pars at the 12th, 13th and 14th on the way home.

Renaghan, who was off five on the day, also went out in 20pts thanks to three-point birdies at the sixth and ninth and a three-point par at the third.

He got his back nine off to a great start with a three-point birdie at the 10th and a four-point birdie at the 11th where he had a shot and he also picked up a three-point par at the 16th as he too came home in 19pts.

Countback was unable to divide them on the back nine, but Farrell had the better back six edging out Renaghan by one point.

Pat Donaghy (14) won the Delux Bathrooms Open Singles the following Wednesday with a super score of 41pts which included birdies at the sixth and eighth and pars at the first, second, fifth, tenth, 14th and 17th.

A lot of the matchplay competitions have been completed over the last few weeks with one of the closest battles coming in the Mixed Foursomes where Ultan and Deborah Herr beat Eddie Rogers and Clare Egan.

Two up with three to play the Herrs lost the 16th and 17th but bounced back to win the last and claim the title for the first time.

The Carolan Cup was won by Jim Dwyer who defeated Jimmy O’Connor in the final while PJ Dooley beat Patrick Reilly in the final of the Harry Walsh Cup. The Men’s Foursomes was won by Pat and Robert O’Hanlon who defeated Damien Garland and Conor McClenaghan.

Incoming Captain Eoin Doohan has announced that Liam Mernagh will be the President for 2022 and Noel Reid will be Vice-Captain with Chris Clarke filling the Juvenile Captain role.

Sunday, 31 October 2021 – Singles Stableford - Eoin Farrell (20) 39/19/13pts, Brian Óg Renaghan (5) 39/19/12pts.

Wednesday, November 3 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford - Patrick Donaghy (14) 41pts, Andrew Coburn (7) 36/15pts, Gerard Cluskey (20) 36/14pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The second week of the Winter League saw divisional wins for Deirdre Smith (+1), Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) and Maura Coyle (30.7).

Incoming Lady Captain Alison Quigley has announced that the Lady President for 2022 will be Mary Dooley, Vice-Lady Captain will be Briege Renaghan and Juvenile Girls Captain will be Anna Rowland.

Saturday 30 October and Tuesday 2 November - Ladies Winter League Week 2 - Division 1: Deirdre Smith (+1) 30pts, Siobhan Rogers (18.1) 29pts. Division 2: Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) 25pts, Ann Murray (22.6) 24pts. Division 3: Maura Coyle (30.7) 25pts, Ann Mundow (33) 23pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marie McGuigan (35.3) 24pts, Olive Lowth (22.1) 17pts.