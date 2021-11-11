Search

11/11/2021

Mannon Castle Golf Notes: Texas Scramble raises money for Save Our Sonia campaign

Mannon Castle Lady Captain Marie Sweeney with Greenore Away day winner Brianan Kingham

This year Mannon Castle Captain Philip Hughes and Lady Captain Marie Sweeny choose the ‘Save Our Sonia’ fund as the chosen charity for their scramble, the format being a Texas Scramble Strokeplay. The turnout was fantastic, a huge thanks to everyone who played last Monday.  

The scoring overall was fantastic, with the winning team including two local boys Daire and Oran Martin, two brothers who practically lived on the golf course all summer playing with Conor Finnegan.

This trio gelled together nicely with two birdies on the front nine, but with four birdies and an eagle on the 15th to finish with 29 gross on the back nine, that left them with an impressive 62 gross, playing off a team handicap of nine thus securing the win with 53 nett.

In second place with a team handicap of 10 Ronan Donaghy, Paul Kelly and James McEneaney started with a bogey, which usually doesn’t bode well in a scramble.

But they managed to steady themselves with the help of five birdies to card 33 on the front and 32 on the back to finish with 65 gross, a nett 55 to secure 2nd place on the countback.

Just pipped at the post were Tommy Hoey, Philip Cassidy and Feargal Brady finishing with 66 gross, with a playing handicap of 11.

Captain’s Charity Scramble 25th October 2021 Texas Scramble Strokeplay: 1st Daire Martin, Oran Martin Conor Finnegan 53 nett, 2nd Ronan Donaghy, Paul Kelly and James McEneaney (PH 10) 55 nett countback, 3rd Tommy Hoey, Philip Cassidy, and Feargal Brady (PH 11) 55 nett.

Mannon Castle Ladies

Mannan Castle ladies enjoyed a great day in Greenore Golf Club for our 2021 Lady Captain Marie Sweeney's Away Day.

All you need is three to four hours of decent weather for any good day on the course, and for the most part the golf was played in tee shirts. A shout out to Greenore GC staff for their hospitality, a great day was had by all.

Overall Winner: Brianan Kingham 37 pts, 2nd Mary MacNamee, 3rd Gill Rouiler, Front Nine winner Maureen Crawley, Back Nine Winner Theresa Butler.

Local News

