Dundalk court: Man prosecuted for driving without insurance had case dismissed

Dundalk courthouse
A 19 year old man prosecuted for driving without insurance had his case dismissed at Dundalk district court last week after the Defence solicitor argued there was no evidence of the vehicle being driven.
The court heard Adam Myles with an address at Knocktornagh, Bree, Castleblayney was the registered owner of the vehicle.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told that gardai had received a report of a vehicle “acting suspiciously” in the O’Hanlon Park area on June 22nd last year.
Officers on patrol located it parked up. No valid insurance was displayed on the windscreen and it was seized under the Road Traffic Act and a fixed charge penalty notice was not paid.
After the State case ended, the defence solicitor said there was no evidence of driving and the vehicle was stationary.
