Search

09/11/2021

Dunleer AC clean up at Louth Senior Cross Country Championships

Dunleer AC clean up at Louth Senior Cross Country Championships

The Senior Ladies team with coach Kevin Matthews

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It was a great day for Dunleer Athletic Club on Sunday the 31st October in Dundalk, who after missing a year of Senior Championships due to the pandemic put in some fantastic performances to win individual gold and silver in the ladies race and bronze in the men's, together with team gold for the ladies and team bronze for the men.

Well done to Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick on guiding the Club through tough times to the Louth Senior Championship day. Pat was delighted to see Karen Costello win the ladies 6km race to claim the County title once again, and to see Aoife Fay racing all the way to a spectacular silver, after a gutsy, strong run over the 6k cross country.

These ladies were supported all the way by Nicola Welsh in 5th, Dearbhla Greene in 6th, with Áine Mc Bride and Sally Tipping both helping to ensure the Club title and Last Lap Café Cup went back to Dunleer AC.

In the senior men's 10km, the highlight for Dunleer AC  was an individual bronze for Garry Campbell, with Darragh Greene having to pull out unfortunately due to illness.

However the Dunleer AC men's team secured bronze due to great running from Garry, Noel Williams, Paddy Mahoney,  Aonghus Rooney, Graham Townsend, Richie Califfe and Ray Hughes. A proud day for Dunleer AC Club and coaches.

Dundalk rally to defeat Longford and secure Premier Division football for 2022

Local councillor seeks safety audit for Muirheavnamor bungalows as he labels them 'cattle sheds'

Covid-19 hospital cases continue to rise

Department of Education approves new extension and Ardee school

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media