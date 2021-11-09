Dunleer AC clean up at Louth Senior Cross Country Championships

It was a great day for Dunleer Athletic Club on Sunday the 31st October in Dundalk, who after missing a year of Senior Championships due to the pandemic put in some fantastic performances to win individual gold and silver in the ladies race and bronze in the men's, together with team gold for the ladies and team bronze for the men.

Well done to Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick on guiding the Club through tough times to the Louth Senior Championship day. Pat was delighted to see Karen Costello win the ladies 6km race to claim the County title once again, and to see Aoife Fay racing all the way to a spectacular silver, after a gutsy, strong run over the 6k cross country.

These ladies were supported all the way by Nicola Welsh in 5th, Dearbhla Greene in 6th, with Áine Mc Bride and Sally Tipping both helping to ensure the Club title and Last Lap Café Cup went back to Dunleer AC.

In the senior men's 10km, the highlight for Dunleer AC was an individual bronze for Garry Campbell, with Darragh Greene having to pull out unfortunately due to illness.

However the Dunleer AC men's team secured bronze due to great running from Garry, Noel Williams, Paddy Mahoney, Aonghus Rooney, Graham Townsend, Richie Califfe and Ray Hughes. A proud day for Dunleer AC Club and coaches.