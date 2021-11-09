Search

09/11/2021

Department of Education approves new extension and Ardee school

Department of Education approves new extension and Ardee school

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Department of Education has granted permission for Ballapousta National School to build a two-storey extension to the school, set to add an extra six classrooms.

The school, located just outside Ardee, will also have their existing building refurbished.

Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd, said that Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed the project would go ahead.

Deputy O'Dowd said that he had worked closely with the schools principal on the project and that he was delighted to see it go ahead.

"I've worked closely with Principal Dooley & I’m delighted to see this vital project will now proceed," said the Fine Gael TD.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan also welcomed the approval of the project, saying that it is "hugely significant" for the school.

"I am absolutely delighted to see this project go to construction phase. It is a hugely significant project for the school and for the community of Ballapousta," said Senator McGreehan.

"It is well deserved and congratulations to everyone who was involved in making this happen."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media