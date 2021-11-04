Search

04/11/2021

Eight different trainers take the spoils on tough night for punters in Dundalk

An action shot from racing at Dundalk Stadium. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Four of the winners on last Wednesday’s card at Dundalk were returned at 14/1 or bigger, and it was a similar story on Friday, with five winners having an SP of at least 12/1.

Jockey Billy Lee and trainer John McConnell notched doubles on the Wednesday card but eight different trainers and eight different jockeys claimed races on Friday.

The card began with Orinoco River (9/4 fav), a daughter of War Front who was unsold as a foal at $475,000, finally getting her head in front in landing the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden under Gavin Ryan.

To be fair, the Donnacha O’Brien-trained filly had previously been placed in a Listed race and she clocked a quick time here of 58.95s, with the winning rider saying, “She did that really easily today”.

Theriverrunsdeep (16/1) clocked an even quicker time of 58.23s in winning the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Handicap in the hands of Seamie Heffernan, the lightly-raced Seamus O’Donnell-trained five-year-old mare getting the better of a good tussle with No Speed Limit to gain a first career success.

Owned and bred by Carol Roper, a longstanding supporter of trainer Michael Halford, Arcanears (12/1) gained a fourth Dundalk success when landing the View Restaurant At Dundalk Handicap, a race he also won in 2020.

The trainer said, “He’s just so much better here than on turf,” adding that “Mikey Sheehy is very good value for his five-pound claim.”

Purchased for just 2,500 guineas from England in July, Big Dream, whose grand-dam produced the 8-time Group-race winner (including 3 Group 1s), Gordon Lord Byron, made all the running to win the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden on what was his first run for trainer Anthony McCann.

Owned by the ever-popular Rita Shah, Big Dream was ridden by Jonathan Moore, who is better known for his National Hunt exploits.

The same can be said of Conor Maxwell, who also made all the running on Ellabella (11/2 joint-fav) as she won the second division of the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap for trainer Andrew McNamara.

The first division was won by Dreams Delivered (12/1), in the hands of promising apprentice Jamie Powell, whose winning trainer Darren Bunyan described as having “an old head on young shoulders”.

Eddie Lynam’s fine year at Dundalk continued via the success of Punk Poet (4/1 joint-fav) in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap. The winner was ridden by Declan McDonogh and is owned by Eddie’s wife, Aileen. This was Eddie’s ninth winner as a trainer at Dundalk this year, to go with six as an owner.

Guild became the third 12/1-winner on the card when thwarting the Tony Martin-trained Nibiru by a neck in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Buy Online Handicap.

Owned and trained by Luke Comer – “This place suits Guild and he’ll probably come here for as many chances as he can get over the winter” – this victory gave jockey Chris Hayes an impressive 23rd success at the Stadium this year.

He is now just two winners behind Colin Keane in the 2021 jockeys’ championship at Dundalk, and there are 14 fixtures still to come before the year ends.

