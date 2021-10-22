Bay FC come from behind to record vital win over Duleek to ease relegation woes

Bay FC 3-1 Duleek AFC

With the end of the season fast approaching this was a must win game for Bay if they wanted to remain in the Premier Division of the NEFL next season and the Rock Road men delivered with a resounding 3-1 victory.

It looked the perfect start for Bay when Paddy Connor whipped a dangerous free kick in and a Duleek defender turned the ball into his own net, the ref however ruled the goal out for a push in the box.

The visitors went straight down the other end where the evergreen Barry Kavanagh lashed a ball into the bottom corner to give Duleek an early lead. Bay were not behind for long though, Alan Dyas playing the ball into Gavin Donnelly who with his back to goal rolled his defender before rifling an unstoppable strike into the far top corner.

Buoyed by the goal, the home side kept hold of the ball well and got in front after a good passage of play, Shaun O’Connor was sent free down the line by Connor and his cross was met by a sweetly struck volley by Dyas to put Bay 2-1 up.

The goal seemed to spring Duleek to life as for the next 10 minutes they had a number of good chances, but Callum Mulholland in the Bay net kept them out. Against the run of play the hoe side increased their lead, Corneilu Nazari setting up Donnelly for his 2nd of the game to them some breathing space.

The second half was full of small battles all over the pitch with little chances for either side, Bay with potentially the best chance when sub Sheriff Ayoade forced the Duleek keeper into a good save. Bay managed the closing minutes out well to claim a much needed three points.

Team : Callum Mulholland, Gavin Toner, Corneliu Zazari(Clive Mtatwali 65),Pairic Browne, Gaither Diatezwela, Paddy Connor, Michael Adegboyega(Brian McCloskey 80), Alfonso Crespo (Sheriff Ayoade 75), Shaun O'Connor, Alan Dyas, Gavin Donnelly.