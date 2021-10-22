Search

Action in Louth kicks up a notch with five county titles up for grabs this weekend

GAA fans across Louth are in for a feast of action this weekend with no less than five adult county titles and two juvenile titles up for grabs across both the men’s and ladies’ codes.

The quest for glory begins in Haggardstown on Saturday afternoon as the Geraldines ground plays host to the Ladies Junior Championship final between Dundalk Gaels and Hunterstown Rovers (Throw in 2:30PM).

Over in Dunleer we will have the Men’s Junior decider as Glen Emmets look to make a quick return to the Intermediate ranks when they face off against a battle-hardened John Mitchels side who are in their first final since 1998. That encounter is due to get underway at 4PM.

It is an early start for those hoping to catch the showpiece game in the Louth Ladies Football calendar, as the Geraldines and St Fechins battle it out for supremacy in the Senior Final in Tallanstown at 11:30AM on Sunday.

The Gers overcame a dogged St Patricks with the help of two rapid fire goals in the space of two minutes to run out 2-5 to 0-8 winners while the Girls from Termonfeckin narrowly defeated Roche Emmets by two points in a thriller by 4-6 to 3-7.

The early throw in time is to accommodate fans from St Fechins who are in for what could be an historic day as they face Cooley Kickhams in the Men’s Intermediate Final later that afternoon in Clan Na Gael Park at 3:30PM.

They made light work of one of the favourites for the competition in Hunterstown last Saturday, while in contrast the Men from the Peninsula had to dig deep into the well to brush aside the challenge of Kilkerley Emmets in a closely fought tussle at the same venue as the final is fixed for.

Finally, sandwiched in between those two finals is the Ladies Intermediate decider which is also set to take place at the home of Glyde Rangers for what promises to be an intriguing double header along with the Senior showpiece.

It sees Gleann Mairtin taking on Kilkerley Emmets and is due to get underway at 2PM on a weekend where GAA fans are spoilt for choice when hoping to see the best players The Wee County has to offer.

There is also two County U15 finals due to take place this weekend with a St Mochtas/St Brides combined outfit taking on the Geraldines 2PM in the B final as the curtain raiser to the Junior Final while over in Dundalk Cooley's young guns take on the Newtown Blues in the A final at 1:30PM ahead of the later Intermediate Final.

