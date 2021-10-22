UNBELIEVABLE: Guess how much a pint and packet of cigarettes cost 10 years ago?

You could buy a pint of stout for an average cost of €3.96, ten years ago and a packet of cigarettes was around €8.50, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.
The figures are compiled in the CSO's Statistical Yearbook of Ireland: Part 2 Business & Economy
When it comes to Prices, the ‘old reliables’ of fuel, cigarettes and alcohol have seen an increase in the past decade.
However, figures show that the price of petrol and diesel in 2012 was unbelievably high.
From 2010 to 2020, the national average price for unleaded petrol increased by 4.6%, from €1.31 to €1.37 per litre, peaking in 2012 at €1.63 per litre.
The corresponding national average price for diesel increased by 3.3%, from €1.23 to €1.27 per litre, also peaking in 2012 at €1.56 per litre
The average price for a pint of stout in a bar has increased by just over 21% from €3.96 in 2010 to €4.80 in 2020.
The national average price of a 20 pack of cigarettes has jumped from €8.42 in 2010 to €13.44 in 2020, an increase of almost 60%. Certain packets of cigarettes are now closer to €15.
Even the price for a humble spud has gone up.
The average price of the potato has also increased between 2010 and 2020 from €3.26 to €3.56 for a 2.5 kg bag, or just over 9%.
