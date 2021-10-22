Search

22/10/2021

Rapid Fire goals see Geraldines seal place in Ladies Senior Football Final

Rapid Fire goals see Geraldines seal place in Ladies Senior Football Final

An action shot from the riveting tie between the Geraldines and St Pats. (Pic: Craic a Smile Photography)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Halpenny Travel Senior Championship Semi-Final

Geraldines 2-5

St Patricks 0-8

The Geraldines Ladies secured their place in the Louth Senior Championship Final with a win over St. Patricks in Haggardstown. In what was a hard-fought Semi-Final with very little give between the two teams, two goals in two minutes for the home side was the turning point that saw the Geraldines prevailing in the contest by three points.

St Pat’s got off to the perfect start with a series of early points, Aine Breen and Kate Flood both got scores before Rebecca Carr got a point back for the Geraldines.

Flood added two more points from frees for the Pats before Rebecca Carr once again added a score for the Geraldines. The half ended with the sides contesting a real midfield battle with the away side leading by two points.

The Geraldines scored their first goal in quick succession inside the first five minutes of the second half with Kellie O’Donoghue collecting the ball just outside the 45 meter line and her long-range effort flew into the top right-hand corner.

In the next attack the home side was awarded a penalty after Abbi O’Connor was fouled in the area and Rebecca Carr was on hand to despatch the penalty.

The sides then traded points with Kellie O’Donoghue and Rebecca Carr scoring along with Kate Flood scoring from a free. Rebecca Carr was to get another point with Denise Finnegan and Kate Flood both getting scores for the away side.

The Geraldines withstood the late rally to book their place in the final and will face St Fechins in the showcase match for Louth Ladies Senior Football glory this Sunday. The game is due to take place at the home of Glyde Rangers with a throw in time of 11:30AM.

Dundalk Gaels book their Junior final spot with hard fought win over the Irelanders

Goal threat decisive as Gleann Mairtin book their place in the Intermediate final

Andy Boyle thinking of more FAI Cup Glory as Lilywhites make the trip Inchicore

St Mochtas kick their way into historic first Senior final with Ardee scalp

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media