Glen Emmets narrowly overcome Lann Léire to seal top spot in Group D

Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship Group C

GLEN EMMETS 0-11

LANN LÉIRE 0-10

Glen Emmets came away with not only victory against Lann Léire on Sunday noon at the Gaelic Grounds but an important place in the group winners pot for the Junior championship quarter finals.

Psychologically Tullyallen have also left a marker on Mark Gilsenan’s side with the win, but the second placing also forces their opponents to take the more difficult trail to the summit.

If they both find themselves there in a couple of weeks it will make for a great final as the two sides are well matched and the contrast in styles added to the entertainment on Sunday.

Conor Grimes was exceptional at times for Raymond Lambe’s outfit while the cohesiveness of Dunleer all over the field meant they were always in contention and could well and should have came away with the win in the frenzied finale.

With Glen Emmets two points ahead, Killian Gregory missed two frees and rattled the crossbar, substitute Paul Callan also missed a free before he scored one. So Dunleer will feel they left it behind them, but Emmets will feel emboldened for hanging on too.

James Butler and Kealan O’Neill came to life when needed in the final quarter, both landing vital braces that were needed to withstand the Lann Léire onslaught.

Louth full forward Conor Grimes had a hand in all four of his side's opening efforts, scoring three of them. Jason Torris gamely stuck to his task however in the second half limiting Grimes to just one second half point.

In contrast, Dunleer full forward Bob Murphy was isolated for the majority of the half and the mid Louth outfit relied on the endeavour of Jack Maguire and Colin Maguire to gain a foothold in the game, levelling the game twice in the first half.

Maguire would leave a point between the sides 0-5 to 0-4 at the turn. The midfielder taking his place after regular Pierce Hawkins was deemed not fit to play. He grew as the game went on, his run at the start of the second half setup Colin Murphy to point a levelling free. The sides would go level four more times in the half.

With that sense of Lann Léire momentum, Tullyallen manager Raymond Lambe brought Conor Grimes out the field and James Butler went inside the other way. The switch worked as Butler, along with new inside partner Kealan O’Neill combined for two points a piece but crucially the duo’s scores pushed out a match winning advantage for the eventual group toppers.

The Dunleer offense would duly come but Glen Emmets would hold firm despite losing impressive wing back Keith Boylan to a second yellow card. Further sendings off would follow before the final whistle. Andrew Dowd and Andrew Mooney will both miss the next day after clashing in the aftermath of Gregory’s goal bound effort.

The way the game finished both sides will fancy themselves if they were to meet again if that were to happen. For that to happen Emmet's will need to overcome St Nicholas in Drogheda, while Lann Léire face Glyde Rangers in Dunleer. Both games are scheduled take place this Sunday at 12PM.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Sam Kenny, Shane Noone, Cathal Maguire; Robert Byrne, Daniel Grimes, Keith Boylan; Sean Byrne Andrew Mooney; Ronan Grufferty (0-2, 0-1f), James Butler (0-2), Eoghan Maguire (0-1), David Bracken, Conor Grimes (0-4, 0-1f), Kealan O’Neill (0-2). Subs: Cian Talbot for E Maguire (42).

LANN LÉIRE: Liam Callan; Darragh Goodman, Jason Torris, Thomas Doyle; Garry Monaghan, Briain McGuinness, Caoimhín Maher (0-1); Jack Maguire (0-1), Andrew Dowd; Peter Fortune, Alan Murphy, Killian Gregory (0-3, 0-2 f); Ian Mulroy, Bob Murphy, Colin Murphy (0-3, 0-2f). Subs: Paul Callan (0-2, 0-1f) for B Murphy (44); Conal Maher for A Murphy (49); Niall Lennon for C Murphy (56).

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Mairtin)