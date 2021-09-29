Search

29/09/2021

Walk-in vaccination centre for DkIT students set to take place today

A free shuttle bus will operate from the campus to the vaccination centre

DKIT students can receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a walk in centre today

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Walk-in vaccination clinics for Dundalk IT students are set to begin later this afternoon at the Fairways Hotel vaccination centre.

The walk-ins are specifically being run in a bid to get students who may not be vaccinated, or who have only received one jab, protected against Covid-19 as they return to college.

In particular, the aim is to maximise uptake in international students.

Both first and second doses will be provided at the centre from 1pm to 7pm this evening and tomorrow, Thursday September 30th.

According to DkIT, a free shuttle bus will run from the campus to the vaccination centre.

Director of Public Health North East, Dr Augustine Pereira, encouraged students to take up the vaccine if they have not yet received it.

“COVID-19 can affect anyone, young or old and the vaccine is providing effective protection from severe illness. It is gratifying to see the enthusiastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccines by college students to protect themselves, their families and fellow students and it is key for the safe reopening of third-level institutions,” said Dr Pereira.

Students seeking to receive a jab at the clinic are being asked to bring a photo ID, their PPS number (if they have one), their Eircode, a mobile phone number and their email address.

