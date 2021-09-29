Walk-in vaccination centre for DkIT students set to take place today

Walk-in vaccination clinics for Dundalk IT students are set to begin later this afternoon at the Fairways Hotel vaccination centre.

The walk-ins are specifically being run in a bid to get students who may not be vaccinated, or who have only received one jab, protected against Covid-19 as they return to college.

In particular, the aim is to maximise uptake in international students.

Both first and second doses will be provided at the centre from 1pm to 7pm this evening and tomorrow, Thursday September 30th.

According to DkIT, a free shuttle bus will run from the campus to the vaccination centre.

The Fairways Vaccination Centre will be made for use exclusively by DkIT students on Wednesday and Thursday (29th & 30th September) from 1-7pm. A free shuttle bus will also be made available from the front of DkIT to the Vaccination Centre.@DKITSU @DkITSportsSocs pic.twitter.com/O76D8akTGm September 27, 2021

Director of Public Health North East, Dr Augustine Pereira, encouraged students to take up the vaccine if they have not yet received it.

“COVID-19 can affect anyone, young or old and the vaccine is providing effective protection from severe illness. It is gratifying to see the enthusiastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccines by college students to protect themselves, their families and fellow students and it is key for the safe reopening of third-level institutions,” said Dr Pereira.

Students seeking to receive a jab at the clinic are being asked to bring a photo ID, their PPS number (if they have one), their Eircode, a mobile phone number and their email address.