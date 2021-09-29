Search

29/09/2021

Louth producer to star in new Aldi ad campaign

Morgan's Fine Fish

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

A well-known Louth producer is set to hit television screens across the country after being chosen to star in Aldi’s new multi-platform advertising campaign.

Morgan’s Fine Fish is one of four Irish producers who have been selected as the face of Aldi’s new “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” nationwide campaign, which highlights Aldi’s strong commitment to local sourcing and their longstanding partnerships with Irish farmers and producers.

Located in Omeath, Co. Louth, Morgan’s Fine Fish supply Aldi with the very finest in fish products.
The business has evolved rapidly since their commencement in 1860, earning themselves an esteemed reputation for great quality and reliability.

The business runs a state-of-the-art processing plant, where freshness is their key focus, and the catch is processed as soon as it lands.

The Morgan’s team includes eight family members, including nephews and nieces.

The Morgans’ great grandfather originally fished off coasts of Co Down and Co Louth, landing his catch in Omeath, before selling his bounty to what were known as “Hawke’s” who would then go from door to door or to markets in nearby towns by horse and cart.

In more recent times, Morgan’s have been supplying the finest sustainably sourced fish to Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi is proud to partner with Morgan’s Fine Fish, who combine traditional and contemporary production methods - resulting in quality seafood that has come from sustainable sources, aligning with Aldi’s pledge to be “Better Everyday” by promoting a Greener, Fairer and Healthier society.

Morgan’s Fine Fish are one of the suppliers behind Aldi’s Skellig Bay Irish Hake Fillets – a true customer favourite.

Speaking about this group of Irish food suppliers, Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said: “Here at Aldi, we want to reassert Ireland as a hotspot for innovative Irish suppliers, championing these producers that create top-notch Irish products, and make them accessible for all.

"We’re incredibly proud to partners with hundreds of local Irish food and drink producers that provide the amazing groceries that end up on countless kitchen tables every day.

"Our new campaign takes shoppers on a tour of Ireland visiting the many award-winning food and drink producers that supply our stores. We wanted to emphasise to our customers that we offer authentic Irish products, supplied by real local farmers and producers.”

Developed by McCann Manchester and Tiny Ark, and voiced by Oliver Callan, Aldi’s “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” campaign has been running from September 20th across TV, radio, press, social media, digital channels, and Aldi’s own weekly Specialbuys magazine.

