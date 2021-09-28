New Garda superintendent appointed for Dundalk Garda Station

Dundalk Garda Station - File image
A new superintendent has been appointed to Dundalk Garda Station as of yesterday, according to Gardaí.
Superintendent Charles Armstrong will replace Superintendent Michelle Baker at the local Garda station.
Superintendent Armstrong, who was previously stationed at Store Street Garda Station in Dublin, will take the reins at Dundalk Garda Station from Superintendent Baker, who was appointed to Dundalk in late 2020.
Superintendent Baker has been transferred to the Strategic Transformation Office.
