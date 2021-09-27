Search

27/09/2021

Two Louth TD's listed as millionaires on Dáil Rich List

Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd and Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick were listed as millionaires

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There are currently two millionaire TDs representing Louth within the 33rd Dáil, according to newly reported figures.

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd and Independent Peter Fitzpatrick are Louth’s two millionaire TD’s, with a combined wealth of over €3.5 million.

The figures, reported as part of the Irish Independent’s Political Rich List, show that Deputy O’Dowd has €1,960,935 worth of a pension pot and property, while Deputy Fitzpatrick has €1,650,913.

Other TD’s in the constituency, Labour’s Ged Nash and Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú have €795,960, €552,759 and €185,293 worth of a pension and property respectively.

According to the figures, Deputy O’Dowd has a pension worth €1,565,935, with property and lands that are valued at €395,000.

Deputy Fitzpatrick has a smaller pension at €650,913, whereas he has property and lands that are valued at €1,000,000.

Figures for pensions were compiled for the Irish Independent by financial analyst Karl Deeter, with figures showing how much it would cost each TD to buy their pension if they tried to do so on the private market.

