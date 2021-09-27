Walk-in vaccination clinics for DkIT students set to open this week at Fairways vaccination centre

College students studying in Dundalk IT who have not received their Covid-19 vaccine are being invited for walk-in vaccination clinics at the Fairways Hotel Dundalk later this week.

The walk-in centres, which are set to operate between 1pm and 7pm on the 29th and 30th of September, will provide either first or second doses to DkIT students who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

According to the HSE, the aim of the walk-in centres is to maximise the vaccine uptake in those not yet vaccinated, including international students studying at DkIT.

“This special vaccination week aims to make it easy for any students who haven’t had their vaccine yet to get it. It includes international students who have recently arrived in Ireland, staff, and also our wider community who may find it easier to access the vaccination centre which is close to DkIT,” said Martina Ralph, Coordinator of the Fairways Vaccination Centre.

“We have made great progress with our community vaccination programme and we want to build on these gains and ensure our student population is vaccinated as the new term starts.”

Dr Augustine Pereira, the Director of Public Health North East said that Covid-19 can impact on both the young and old, and that the best defence against severe illness was getting a vaccine.

“COVID-19 can affect anyone, young or old and the vaccine is providing effective protection from severe illness,” said Dr Pereira.

“It is gratifying to see the enthusiastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccines by college students to protect themselves, their families and fellow students and it is key for the safe reopening of third-level institutions.”

The Head of Marketing and Communications at DkIT, Lynda McQuaid, said that to ensure safety on campus, students and staff need to be careful and continue to adhere to public health advice.

“To make the return to campus safe and sustainable for our students, staff and the wider community we must continue to be vigilant and adhere to Public Health advice,” said Ms McQuaid.

“Vaccination Week enables our staff and students, who have not already availed of their first or second dose, the opportunity to seek protection.

“Our strength in the next phase of the pandemic will be personal as well as institutional responsibility.

“We will work tirelessly between now and next week to spread the positive benefits of being vaccinated and the ease with which they can avail of a vaccination in the Fairways Vaccination Centre.”

Students seeking to avail of the walk-in vaccination clinics are being asked to bring a photo ID with their date of birth, their PPS number, their Eircode, a mobile phone number and their email address.