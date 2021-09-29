Search

29/09/2021

Louth community group plants trees at local children's respite centre

Members of Cooley Connect, Social Connections and Maria Goretti Centre planting trees in the respite centre's new garden

Michelle O'Keeffe

Local community group, Cooley Connect Well was delighted to support the Maria Goretti Respite Centre in Lordship recently with the planting of fruit trees and pollinator friendly plants for the centre’s garden.

Cooley Connect Well has been running the Social Connections Project which is supported by EU's PEACE IV Programme, Special EU Programmes Body - SEUPB, LMETB and Louth County Council, since May this year and was very happy to get involved with their local children’s respite centre as part of the Community Engagement aspect of the project.

The Social Connections Project provided weekly organic growing classes for 30 participants in Cooley for eight weeks over the summer, as well as 13 day trips to private and community gardens and social farms in counties Louth and Down.

“The Maria Goretti Foundation does amazing work in our community, and we are delighted to be able to help them develop their garden with these new trees and plants", said Anne Coyle of the Cooley Connect Well committee.

The new garden area at the centre is being developed by staff members Brian Kilboy and Colin Savage who both took part in the Social Connections Project.

