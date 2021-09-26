New gynaecology clinic set to open in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes
A Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth has welcomed commitments from the HSE for ambulatory gynaecology services at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to open by early 2022.
According to Senator Erin McGreehan, the new service is set to open in early 2022 at the latest, and that it may be open in late 2021.
“The HSE have confirmed to me that the new service will open early 2022 at the very latest if not opened by the end of 2021,” said Senator McGreehan.
€870,000 has been allocated to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for the development of a dedicated ambulatory gynaecology service on site at the hospital.
Alongside this, an investment of €451,312 has been allocated to the hospital, according to Senator McGreehan.
