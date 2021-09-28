Louth County Council to light up buildings purple in support of International Recovery Day

Louth County Council are planning on lighting their buildings purple this Thursday
Louth County Council is planning to light up buildings purple in support of International Recovery Day on Thursday.
The Council announced their plan on Twitter earlier this afternoon, with buildings set to be lit up this Thursday, 30th September.
International Recovery Day was originally started in 2019 and aims to highlight pathways of recovery from addiction and educating the public about addiction recovery.
“Our overarching goal is to globally connect recovering individuals, families, and communities in order to provide worldwide hope to overcome addiction,” said the group in a statement.
The group have asked cities around the world to light up significant buildings purple to “stand in unity” with other cities and towns around the world, with purple being the colour that symbolically represents addiction recovery.
“We humans are resilient, have great capacity for change and recovery is always possible,” said Louth County Council in a tweet announcing the plan to light up buildings purple.
