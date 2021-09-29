Mattress and sofa amnesty to take place in Dundalk today

Louth County Council are today holding a mattress and sofa amnesty as part of an effort to stop illegal dumping of mattresses in the county.

The amnesty is being held in V&W Recycling Centres in both Dundalk and Drogheda today.

The event is set to take place between 9:30am this morning and 5:30pm this evening.

Louth County Council will be covering the cost of disposing both mattresses and sofas, but people will have to pay standard entry fees.

There is a limit of three mattresses and sofas per vehicle and is a household service only.

To avail of the amnesty, all mattresses must be clean and dry.

In previous years, there has been a significant uptake on the day, with 2,098 mattresses being taken last year, of which 844 were collected in Dundalk. There were also 1,982 sofas dumped, 905 of which were collected in Dundalk.