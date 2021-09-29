Search

29/09/2021

Mattress and sofa amnesty to take place in Dundalk today

Louth County Council will cover the cost of disposing the mattress

Louth mattress amnesty success prompts call for furniture amnesty

Louth County Council will cover the costs of mattress and sofa disposal

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council are today holding a mattress and sofa amnesty as part of an effort to stop illegal dumping of mattresses in the county.

The amnesty is being held in V&W Recycling Centres in both Dundalk and Drogheda today.

The event is set to take place between 9:30am this morning and 5:30pm this evening.

Louth County Council will be covering the cost of disposing both mattresses and sofas, but people will have to pay standard entry fees.

There is a limit of three mattresses and sofas per vehicle and is a household service only.

To avail of the amnesty, all mattresses must be clean and dry.

In previous years, there has been a significant uptake on the day, with 2,098 mattresses being taken last year, of which 844 were collected in Dundalk. There were also 1,982 sofas dumped, 905 of which were collected in Dundalk.

People in Dundalk are asked to be wary as close to €8 million stolen in online fraud so far in 2021

Walk-in vaccination centre for DkIT students set to take place today

A free shuttle bus will operate from the campus to the vaccination centre

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media