People in Dundalk are asked to be wary as close to €8 million stolen in online fraud so far in 2021

Gardaí have asked that people in Dundalk be wary as almost €8 million was scammed from people in online investment fraud so far this year, according to new Garda figures obtained by RTE's Morning Ireland.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has warned people to be more vigilant online to ensure their financial safety.

A new programme plans to give 230,000 older people digital and online skills so they can interact with services and avoid cyber scams is being launched.

Hi Digital, a nationwide social partnership between ALONE, Active Retirement Ireland, and Vodafone Ireland Foundation launched today to deliver online and in-person digital skills training for older people.

Garda figures show €7.9 million was taken from people in online investment fraud up to the end of July 2021.

That figure represents an 86% increase when compared to the same period in 2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau urged people to be "very, very careful".

During cyber security month, gardaí outlined measures you can take to ensure online safety.

By following these four simple steps you can make your online work and relaxation more secure. #ThinkB4UClick



Step 1 - Stay Secure

- Beware of unsolicited emails or unsecured websites

- Update your software regularly

- Only use approved connections



Step 2 - Stay Connected

- Don't use public Wi-Fi for work or sensitive information

- Create strong passwords

- Change your password regularly



Step 3 - Stay Separate

- Keep your personal data separate from your business or work data

- Use encryption to protect your information



Step 4 - Stay Safe

- Back up your data regularly

- Report any suspicious activity or messages.