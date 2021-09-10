Weekend GAA Fixtures: Who is you club playing as the Louth Championships commence

Naomh Mairtin players and supporters celebrate winning The Joe Ward Cup for the first time last year
Thurs 10th Sept
Stabannon 0-15 1-8 Naomh Malachi (JFC Group A)
Cuchulan Gael 1-6 0-8 Dowdallshill (JFC Group D)
Friday 11th Sept
All Throw in Times 7:30PM
Ardee vs St Mochtas Venue: (SFC Group A) Live on LU TV
St Fechins vs Roche Emmets Venue: Clan Na Gael (IFC Group Group A)
Young Irelands vs St Kevin’s Venue Stabannon (IFC Group B)
Oliver Plunketts vs Kilkerley Emmets Venue: Darver 7 30PM (IFC Group D)
Sunday 12th Sept
Newtown Blues vs Dundalk Gaels Venue:Ardee Throw in: 2PM (SFC Group B)
Mattock Rangers vs O’Connell's Venue: Drogheda Throw in: 5 30PM (SFC Group C)
Geraldines vs Dreadnots Venue: Dunleer Throw in: 3 30PM (SFC Group D)
Westerns vs St Nicholas Venue: Darver Throw in: 12PM (JFC Group B)
Sean McDermotts vs Na Piarsaigh Venue: Baile Fiach Throw in:12PM (JFC Group D)
Cooley Kickhams vs Hunterstown Rovers Venue: Dowdallshill Throw In:2PM (IFC Group C)
Monday 13th Sept
Throw in for all matches 7:30PM
Glen Emmets vs Annaghminnon Rovers Venue: Darver (JFC Group C)
Wolfe Tones vs Lannleire Venue: Stabannon (JFC Group C)
Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie George Dunlevy proudly displaying their medals at Dublin Airport following their return from Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
