10/09/2021

Weekend GAA Fixtures: Who is you club playing as the Louth Championships commence

Naomh Mairtin claim first-ever Louth Senior Football Championship title

Naomh Mairtin players and supporters celebrate winning The Joe Ward Cup for the first time last year

Thurs 10th Sept 

Stabannon 0-15  1-8 Naomh Malachi (JFC Group A)

Cuchulan Gael 1-6 0-8 Dowdallshill (JFC Group D) 

 

Friday 11th Sept 

All Throw in Times 7:30PM

Ardee vs St Mochtas  Venue: (SFC Group A) Live on LU TV 

St Fechins vs Roche Emmets Venue: Clan Na Gael (IFC Group Group A)

Young Irelands vs St Kevin’s  Venue Stabannon (IFC Group B)

Oliver Plunketts vs Kilkerley Emmets Venue: Darver 7 30PM (IFC Group D)

 

Sunday 12th Sept 

Newtown Blues vs Dundalk Gaels Venue:Ardee Throw in: 2PM (SFC Group B)

Mattock Rangers vs O’Connell's Venue: Drogheda Throw in: 5 30PM (SFC Group C)

Geraldines vs Dreadnots Venue: Dunleer  Throw in: 3 30PM (SFC Group D)  

Westerns vs St Nicholas Venue: Darver  Throw in: 12PM (JFC Group B)

Sean McDermotts vs Na Piarsaigh Venue: Baile Fiach Throw in:12PM (JFC Group D)

Cooley Kickhams vs Hunterstown Rovers Venue: Dowdallshill Throw In:2PM (IFC Group C)

 

Monday 13th Sept

Throw in for all matches 7:30PM

Glen Emmets vs Annaghminnon Rovers  Venue: Darver (JFC Group C)

Wolfe Tones vs Lannleire Venue: Stabannon (JFC Group C)

Vinny Perth not worrying about his future as Dundalk slump to ninth place

Golden girl: Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal set to return home to Louth with three medals in tow

20 new social homes set to be built next to Dublin Road in Dundalk

