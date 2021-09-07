Search

07/09/2021

20 new social homes set to be built next to Dublin Road in Dundalk

20 new social homes set to be built next to Dublin Road in Dundalk

The development is set to be built on the Dublin Road, and accessible through the service station

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for 20 units of social housing adjacent to Glenwood on the Dublin Road, Dundalk.

Louth County Council granted permission to Telos Nodas Ltd to construct an apartment block consisting of 20 individual housing units.

According to the application submitted, there will be 12 two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units constructed.

Each unit will have individual access from what the application calls a “shared deck”.

The apartment block will be split into two sections, one of which will be four storeys high, while the other side will be two storeys high.

The development also includes landscaped gardens for the area as well as secure bicycle storage for 34 bikes.

There will be eight car parking spaces, which the planning notice said would be accessible through the adjoining filling station.

Burst water main in Readypenny leading to water outages in Castlebellingham and Darver

Golden girl: Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal set to return home to Louth with three medals in tow

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media