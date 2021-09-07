20 new social homes set to be built next to Dublin Road in Dundalk

The development is set to be built on the Dublin Road, and accessible through the service station
Planning permission has been granted by Louth County Council for 20 units of social housing adjacent to Glenwood on the Dublin Road, Dundalk.
Louth County Council granted permission to Telos Nodas Ltd to construct an apartment block consisting of 20 individual housing units.
According to the application submitted, there will be 12 two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units constructed.
Each unit will have individual access from what the application calls a “shared deck”.
The apartment block will be split into two sections, one of which will be four storeys high, while the other side will be two storeys high.
The development also includes landscaped gardens for the area as well as secure bicycle storage for 34 bikes.
There will be eight car parking spaces, which the planning notice said would be accessible through the adjoining filling station.
