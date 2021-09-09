Search

09/09/2021

Vinny Perth not worrying about his future as Dundalk slump to ninth place

Vinny Perth vs Waterford away

Dundalk Head coach Vinny Perth during his sides draw away to Waterford. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth refused to get drawn into speculation regarding his own future following his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Waterford last Friday night.

The Lilywhites have taken just three SSE Airtricity League wins from nine since Perth’s return to the club in June – form which has seen Dundalk plummet to ninth in the table.

With the prospect of facing an end-of-season relegation play-off now very much a reality, Perth launched an explosive defence when questioned about his and the club’s plans.

“You can ask me all those questions all you want and you can make a newspaper article out of it then as a result of it,” he said. “The best answer is no comment tonight. It’s about a football match. You can’t keep asking me about the running of the club, contracts, players, all of that stuff.

“Sometimes we have to discuss the football match. It was a great game tonight. Brilliant to have 1,500 people in. I thought our players were heroic. We’ll get the luck. It’ll come our way.”

With a trip to bottom-of-the-table Longford Town next up for Dundalk, Perth continues to insist that he’s looking up rather than down in terms of where his team could finish.

“We’re three wins away from Europe and we’re going to battle our backside off to do it in the league as well,” he continued. “I don’t think that’s out of the running. I think this team can win seven or eight games in a row, but we need bodies back.

“We need fans behind us. It was amazing there to have the fans that came down behind us. That’s all we ask for. Just trust the people. Trust me. I don’t think I’ve steered this club wrong in eight years. I don’t think I’ve told anyone lies, so just trust me.

“The club is going in the right direction. I think I deserve a five-year contract, but we’ll see in time. It’s about the club. I’ve the club at heart. I don’t think anyone can doubt that and I’m not in fear of any of that stuff as it stands tonight.”

Saturday’s fixture between Longford and Dundalk at Bishopsgate will be streamed live via the subscription-based LOI TV platform, with match passes costing only €5.

Disaster for Dundalk as Waterford fight back to earn valuable point

Dundalk's AAEX set to hold art in the park festival later this month

