Division 3B Roundup: Impressive wins for John Mitchels and Annaghminnon Rovers

JOHN MITCHELS 2-17

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-04

John Mitchels moved into second place in the Division 3B league thanks to a comfortable victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in Omeath on Saturday evening.

The Ballybailie side suffered a surprise defeat against Stabannon in their previous outing but bounced back in this outing to reduce the gap to leaders Wolfe Tones to five points.

The result means that Cuchulainn Gaels remain rooted to the bottom of the table as they await their first points of the season.

The hosts were rarely troubled in this game and with John Gallagher and Trevor Matthews among the points scorers as they led by 0-9 to 0-1 at the break.

The second half saw the Mitchels continue to dominate as goals from John and Kevin Gallagher wrapped up a comfortable win.

JOHN MITCHELS: D Anderson; G Finnegan, N Carroll A Coyle; M Quinn, C Reilly (0-1), L Ross; J Clarke, C Courtney (0-1); T Matthews (0-4), K Gallagher (1-0); G Kane (0-3); R Coyle, J Gallagher (1-5), R Coyle (0-1). Subs: R Durnin for J Clarke, S Coyle (0-1) for J Gallagher, S Bingham (0-1) for R Coyle, J Devitt for N Carroll, A Keely for C Courtney.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 2-07

WOLFE TONES 0-13

Wolfe Tones just about kept their unbeaten Division 3B status in Mountrush on Saturday night thanks to Sam Kelly. The centre back came up the field to get the equaliser in an absorbing contest.

After Kevin McMahon found the net in the opening minute, the home side played with 14 men for the majority of the game after Cormac Walshe was given a straight red early on.

The Tones were in control throughout and Darren Weldon managed the game with well taken frees. However, despite the numerical disadvantage, Danny Commins inspired the Seans once again, to stay in the game.

Such was Colm Donnelly’s side’s endevaour, they had all the momentum, Peter Osbourne found the net and they were perhaps unlucky in the end not to come away with a victory when Emmet Duffy got a last gasp point for the hosts.

However, the Tones are unbeaten for a reason this season, they never panicked and got something out of the game thanks to Kelly.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Danny Reilly; Kevin McGahon, Kieran McMahon, Sean McMahon; Sean Martin, Danny Commins, Ian Corbally; David McArdle, Cormac Walsh; Emmett Duffy, 0-2, David O'Neill, 0-1,Peter Osborne 1-1; Kevin McMahon 1-1, Darren McEneaney, Aaron Myles 0-2. Subs: Alan O Neill.

WOLFE TONES: Jonathan Lynch; Sean McMahon, Graham Fanning, Adam Gartland 0-2; Cathal Bergin, Sam Kelly 0-1, Carolan McKenna; Dean Haggins, Patrick Fanning; Chris Cudden 0-1; Trevor Walsh 0-2, Dwayne Leavy; Jordan Duffy, Niall Smith 0-1, Darren Weldon 0-5. Subs: Mark Healy 0-1 for G Fanning, Rory Taaffe for Walsh, Micheal Rafferty for J Duffy.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 3-10

STABANNON PARNELLS 2-08



An excellent second half performance saw Annaghminnon Rovers return to winning ways over Stabannon Parnells on Saturday night in Division 3B. At half time the game was fairly even with Annaghminnon nudging themselves in front 0-7 to 0-5, with points from James O’Connor and the impressive Dwayne Markey.

Upon the resumption, Rovers took control helped with a Stabannon black card and an excellent goal from Markey. After the water-break, Stabannon pushed hard and tagged on 1-2 to no reply. Harry Butterly with the goal that left one between the sides, but Rovers responded immediately with a major from O’Connor.

There would be further drama when Johnny McGee fortuitously found the net for Parnells and just when the hosts looked like nicking the game, Rovers lifted it another gear. Midfielder Rory Phelan found the net with the last kick of the game for the winners.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Stephen Barry, Barry Lynch, Cathal Halpenny; Fintan Martin, David Cluskey, Dean Lynch; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey 0-1; Ger Durkin, Harry Butterly 1-3, Johnny McGee 1-0; Robbie Callaghan 0-2, Aonghus Giggins, Cathal Halpenny. Subs Cathal Reynolds for David Cluskey, Shane Sweeney 0-2 for Aonghus Giggins and Tadgh Carroll for Ger Durkin.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Shane McMahon; Tieran O’Brien, David Loughran, Tomas Byrne; Ronan Byrne, Emmet Byrne, Padraig Russell; Rory Phelan 1-2, Conor Russell 0-1; Terry Brennan, James O’Connor 1-1, Dylan Mulholland 0-1; Dwayne Markey 1-3, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1, Fergal Markey 0-1. Subs Paul McArdle.