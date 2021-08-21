Carlingford residents raise concerns as disabled parking space removed

Residents in Carlingford have raised concerns after a disabled parking space was removed by Louth County Council in recent weeks.

The parking space, which was beside Taaffes Castle and in front of the local Centra in the town, was removed several weeks ago due to concerns about access by emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines.

Local resident, Kathleen Connolly, whose husband needs the spot due to a stroke he suffered, says she didn’t understand why a disabled parking spot potentially blocking ambulances has become an issue now.

“It’s suddenly an issue and like it’s been there for years,” said Mrs Connolly.

“I really don’t understand why it’s an issue at this particular point in time.

“I’ve never heard of an ambulance or a fire brigade not being able to turn that corner.”

Mrs Connolly says that her husband, local Peace Commissioner Seán Connolly, would have used the space when visiting the local shop to pick up groceries, and without it, it’s more difficult for him.

LCC have said that they will be replacing the removed parking space somewhere else in the town.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr, Antóin Watters, says that the current proposed place for the disabled parking spot would be around the corner from the original parking space.

However, before the space can be assigned, the fire and health services must first agree on the spot.

Mrs Connolly says that she hopes it can be agreed by those concerned and started as soon as possible.

She questioned why LCC would not seek to create a new disabled parking space before removing another.