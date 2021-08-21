Division 1 Roundup: Byrne on song as St Mochtas stretch unbeaten streak to five

ST MOCHTAS 2-17

MATTOCK RANGERS 0-10

Home side St Mochtas extended their unbeaten streak to five with a comprehensive 13 point victory over Mattock Rangers in Louth Village on Sunday. The hosts never looked like losing the contest right from the off when cornerback Oisín Callan opened the scoring. Organised and disciplined in the tackle, Mochtas were full value for their early 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Declan Byrne took his time to influence the game but when he did he was prominent. The big full forward found the back of the net in both halves. His opener all the more stinging for Mattock as they would rue some missed goal chances of their own after Daniel Bannon and Ben Watters clipped over some much needed points.

On the back of that goal at half time the Mochtas led 1-9 to 0-6 and early points in the second half doomed the visitors to their sixth loss of the season.

Byrne would find the net again while Cathal Fleming reduced the arrears with frees for Mattock along with a point from Alan Caraher. The impressive Cormac Smyth added to his tally while full back Ben Goss sealed the victory for Kieran Quinn’s side with a late point.

ST MOCHTAS: Jason Callan; Oisín Callan 0-1, Ben Goss 0-1, Liam Lawlor; Craig Lennon 0-1, Conor Garland, Owen Lennon; Barry Mulholland, Gerry Garland; Danny Kindlon, Jamie Farrell 0-2, Liam O’Flaherty; Philly Englishby 0-2, Declan Byrne 2-9, Cormac Smyth 0-3 Subs Ryan Cash for O’Flaherty, Justin McCooey for C Lennon, Chris Marron for Smyth, David Lennon for Lawlor, Rian Colgan for O Callan.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Jamie Mulholland; Alan Caraher 0-1, Shane Maguire, James Caraher; Jack Thompson, Cathal Clarke, Ben Quaile; Daniel Bannon 0-1, Cathal Fleming 0-4; Shane Hickey 0-1, Aaron O'Brien, Oisin McKenna 0-1; Daire Englishby, Ben Watters 0-2, JP Watters 0-1. Subs: Eoin McCluskey, Patrick Birch, Stephen Smith.

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-08

ST.PATRICK’S 1-12

JASON Woods' goal midway through the second half sent St Patrick’s on their way to victory over Newtown Blues at Newfoundwell on Sunday afternoon. Still reeling from their second half collapse the week previous, Johnny Magee will be pleased with his side's excellent match winning display after the break.

Ross Nally had the hosts noses in front at half time 1-2 to 0-4, but the half was a cagey affair, with Nally’s goal, the Blues first score of the game coming on the 14th minute. Evergreen Aidan McCann got the first of three unanswered scores for his side after the interval to give the visitors a two point lead.

The sides would go level but once Woods found the net, the Pats really grew in confidence and opened up a six point lead through Eoghan Lafferty and Danny O’Connor. Darren Moore’s side would tag on two late points but there would be no denying the Pats this weekend.

ST PATRICKS: Martin McEneaney; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty 0-1, Darren O’Hanlon; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy, Leonard Gray; Dessie Finnegan, Jack Murphy; Matthew Pagni, Paddy Keenan 0-2, Aidan McCann 0-3; Jason Woods 1-3, Cathal Grogan 0-2, Danny O’Connor 0-1. Subs: Gavin Gregory, Adam Finnegan, Ruairi O’Hagan.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Aidan O’Brien; Fergal Donohoe, Alan Connor, Ian Connor 0-1; Daire Nally, Ciaran Downey 0-1; Conor Brannigan 0-1, Colm Judge, Cormac McQuillan; Conor Moore Ross Nally 1-4, Rob Carr 0-1. Subs: John Kermode, Stephen Moonan, Paul Moore, Thomas Costello.

ST.FECHIN’S 1-15

COOLEY KICKHAMS 3-13

This mid-table clash in Belieau went the way of the Peninsula men Cooley Kickhams, who made national news during the week for the return of former Irish international rugby player Rob Kearney to their ranks.

With all that attention, it was the home side St Fechins who opened their account with points from Colm O'Neill and Paul Matthews before Cooley got their first score from a Brian White free.

With little between the sides Fechin’s midfielder, Paul Matthews made a searing run linking up with his forwards to run through and fire to the Cooley net. Joe Corrigan then pointed from a free to give the home side a comfortable lead in the 20th Minute. However Cooley responded with a Michael Rafferty goal which left it at 1-7 to 1-4 at the break to Eugene Judge’s side.

Cooley settled quickly upon the resumption and landed two goals in the third quarter Patrick Hanlon and Patrick Johnson finding the net. Impressive Colm O’Neill led the charge for the home side while Corrigan added to his tally and Ryan Walsh levelled the game.

That push exhausted the seasiders as Cooley dominated the final quarter with Fearghal Malone sealing the game with five points against the wind down the stretch in a match winning display.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Gerry Malone 0-1, Luke White, Ronan McBride; Ross Magennis, Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon 1-0; Darren Marks, Brian White 0-5; Peter Thornton, Michael Carron, Enda O’Neill, Fearghal Malone 0-5, Michael Rafferty 1-0, Patrick Johnston 1-2. Subs: MJ Hanlon, Emmet Rogan, Richard Brennan, Aoghan McGuinness

ST FECHIN’S: Cody O Neill; Niall McCabe, David Collier, Danny Burnell; Conor Haughney, Ronan Holdcroft, Sean Kerrisk 0-1; Paul Matthews 1-0, Eoin Hackett; Alex Smith, Colm O’Neill 0-4, Joe Corrigan 0-3; Ryan Walsh 0-3, Niall Devlin 0-2, Eoghan Duffy 0-2. Subs Jamie Mc Donnell, Niall McDonnell, Brian Devlin, Dylan Rice, John O’Connell.

ST MARY’S 0-17

DREADNOTS 0-08

Ardee St Mary’s remain top of the Division One table after a well earned win over a gutsy Dreadnots side on Sunday afternoon.

Despite playing with a packed defence, Dreadnots had plenty of attacking options with Jay Hughes in fine form but as the game transpired Ardee got to grips with the bodies back and soon started making headway on the scoreboard.Ciaran Keenan and Conor Gillespie fired the hosts into a deserved half time lead, 0-9 to 0-4.

Seán Barry’s side would extend that gap in the second half. With the scores at 0-15 to 0-7, Peach Califf and Pepe Smith narrowed the deficit and the Clogherhead men had a huge shout for a penalty but it wasn’t given. Ardee powered on with well worked scores from Daire McConnon and his replacement, Darren Clarke.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Niall Eccles, Kian Moran, Tom Jackson; Robbie Leavy, Liam Jackson 0-1; Conor Gillespie 0-4 Ciaran Keenan 0-4, Carl Gillespie 0-2 Daire McConnon 0-3 Luke Matthews 0-1 Jonathan Commins 0-1. Subs: Darren Clarke 0-1 for McConnon, Ryan Rooney for Matthews, Mark Fay for Commins, Paudy Clarke for Conor GIllespie, Evan Malone for Ciaran Keenan.

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Conor Clarke, Padraig Rath, Barry Faulkner; Aaron Scullion, Cian McEvoy, Ciaran Finnegan; Pat Lynch, Anthony Lynch; Jay Hughes 0-2, James Califf 0-2, Carl Monaghan 0-1; Peter Kirwan 0-2, Darragh Shevlin, Padraig Smith 0-1. Subs: Derek Shevlin, Eoin Murphy, Fergal McGuigan, Conor Faulkner.

NAOMH MAIRTIN 4-13

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-07

The hectic schedule caught up with the Sean O'Mahony's who succumbed to a heavy loss to county Champions Naomh Martin on Sunday afternoon in Monasterboice. Playing their third league game in eight days, fatigue was a factor for the Point Road men as the home side dominated the first half and led by 2-6 to 0-2 at the changeover.

Goals from John Clutterbuck and Conor Whelan bookended the impressive half for the hosts. The Dundalk side upped the ante after the break, Terry Kelly’s late goal provided some gloss. Fergal Reel's side were in punishing form none more so than Sam Mulroy, who pounced for two second half goals.

NH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Conor Smyth, Michael Fanning, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck 1-4, Sean Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell, Evan Whelan; Jack Lynch, Eoghan Callaghan 0-1, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 1-2, Sam Mulroy 2-3, JP Rooney 0-2. Subs: Thomas Sullivan for M Fanning, Jack Murphy for J Lynch, Joe McGrane for S Campbell, Gavin Mooney for E Whelan, Val Leddy for W Campbell, Bryan McQuillan for JP Rooney, Eoin Wright for C Smyth.





GERALDINES 1-14

ST BRIDES 0-12

The Geraldines got the better of St. Brides in this local derby match played at Haggardstown on Sunday afternoon to lift themselves off the bottom of the Division 1 table.

The hosts started the better with a point straight from the throw in. However, St. Brides replied with two points of their own by the five minute mark. Matthew Corcoran was in fine form as he tagged on three points for the men in green before St. Brides evened matters up at four points apiece by the water break.

After the water break the Gers moved up a gear with three unanswered points. However the Reds reduced the deficit to one with points from Bernard Laverty and Patrick Reilly to leave one between the sides (0-7 to 0-6) at the short whistle blast.

After the restart St. Brides had it all to do as they were a man down and playing into an ever increasing strong breeze. Patrick Reilly pointed a free kick soon after the interval to make the match all square but soon after Conall Hoey tucked away the only goal of the match to leave his side well in control.

Both sides tagged on two points each after this before Hoey slotted over on 45 minutes to give his side some breathing space with a four point cushion.

The Knockbridge men had another man dismissed and the Geraldines took full advantage by scoring three minors in a row. Late on St. Brides raised the white flag three times on the trot but it was too little, too late.

GERALDINES: Sean McEneaney; Tiarnan Hand, Jack Traynor, Paul Clarke; Ben Mooney 0-2, Dan Corcoran, Fearghal McDonald; Gareth Neacy 0-1, Patrick Hoey; Josh Arrowsmith, Matt Corcoran 0-3, Shaun Callan 0-2; Conall Hoey 1-2, Michael Rogers 0-1, Jamie Callan. Subs: Danny Nordone 0-2 and Brian Cafferty.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey (0-1); Ross Murnaghan, Conor Deane, Michael Keane; Bernard Laverty (0-1), James Costelloe; Sean Brennan, Ciaran Deane, Kevin Hearty (0-2), Andrew Smyth, Patrick Reilly (0-6), Richard Halpenny. Subs: Neil Thornton (0-1), Nathan Kirk, Gareth Hall, Emmet Kirk (0-1), Jake McNamara.