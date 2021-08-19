Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17: Ardee Celtic 2 Walshestown 0; Square Utd 5 St Dominic's 2; Dromin Juveniles 2 Quay Celtic 2; Quay Celtic 6 Walshestown 2; Shamrocks 4 Bellurgan Utd 2; St Dominic's 3 Termonfeckin Celtic 5; Square Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 6
U16: League Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Square Utd 2 Walshestown 2; Ardee Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3; Glenmuir Utd 3 Shamrocks 3
U15 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 2 Bay Utd 0; Bay Utd 3 Ardee Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 5
U15 Division 1: St Dominic's 5 Ardee Utd 2; St Dominic's 3 Glenmuir/Quay 6
U14 Premier: Bay Utd 0 Bellurgan Utd 4
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Rockville 0; Quay Olympic 2 Quay Celtic 6
U13 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 3 Shamrocks 0; Ardee Celtic 3 Rock Celtic 1; Glenmuir Utd 1 Ardee Utd 5
U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 1 Woodview Celtic 1; Bellurgan Athletic 4 Rockville 2; Quay Olympic 4 Bay Utd 4
U12 Premier: Quay Celtic 6 Blayney Academy 0; Rock Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 1; Shamrocks Celtic 6 Bay Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 2 Walshestown 2; Bellurgan Utd 0 Quay Celtic 2; Bay Utd 2 Rock Celtic 3; Glenmuir Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 3
U12 Division 1: St Dominic's 1 Shamrocks Utd 2; Blayney Academy White 0 Rockville 2; Bay Celtic 1 Dromin Juveniles 3; Glenmuir Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 5
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday August 21
U9 Lions: Quay Celtic White v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Bandits, Town Parks 11.00AM
U9 Leopards: Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic White, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin Blue, Rock Road 11.00AM
U9 Tigers: Dromin White v Walshestown, Dromin 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Bears, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U9 Cougars: Ardee Celtic Red v Rock Celtic Stripes, Town Parks 11.00AM; Quay Celtic Black v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U11 Group 1: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45 AM; Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Bay Utd, Fatima 9.45 AM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic Red, Dromin 11.00AM
U11 Group 2: Walshestown v Ardee Celtic Blue, Walshestown 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Black v Bellurgan Athletic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM
U13 Premier: Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Athletic, Dromin 12.30PM; Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Woodview Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Bay Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir/Quay v Termonfeckin Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Rockville, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Utd, DKIT Pitch 12.30PM
U17 League: Walshestown v Termonfeckin Celtic, Walshestown 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Square Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM
Sunday August 22
U8 Penguins: Glenmuir Utd v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM
U8 Walruses: Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic White, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Walshestown v Glenmuir Celtic, Walshestown 12.30PM
U8 Seals: Quay Celtic Black v Bay Olympic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U8 Dolphins: Ardee Celtic Red v St Dominic's, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bay Celtic v Quay Celtic White, Rock Road 12.30PM
U10 Group 1: Quay Celtic v Walshestown, Clancy Park 9.45.AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic White, Glenmuir Park 9.45.AM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 9.45.AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Flynn Park 9.45.AM
More News
John West Féile Ambassador, Limerick hurler Cian Lynch (r), and Whitehall Colmcille’s Ella Troy at the launch of John West Féile 2021 at Croke Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.