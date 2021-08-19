19/08/2021

Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U17: Ardee Celtic 2 Walshestown 0; Square Utd 5 St Dominic's 2; Dromin Juveniles 2 Quay Celtic 2; Quay Celtic 6 Walshestown 2; Shamrocks 4 Bellurgan Utd 2; St Dominic's 3 Termonfeckin Celtic 5; Square Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 6

U16: League Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Square Utd 2 Walshestown 2; Ardee Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3; Glenmuir Utd 3 Shamrocks 3

U15 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 2 Bay Utd 0; Bay Utd 3 Ardee Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 5

U15 Division 1: St Dominic's 5 Ardee Utd 2; St Dominic's 3 Glenmuir/Quay 6

U14 Premier: Bay Utd 0 Bellurgan Utd 4

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Rockville 0; Quay Olympic 2 Quay Celtic 6

U13 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 3 Shamrocks 0; Ardee Celtic 3 Rock Celtic 1; Glenmuir Utd 1 Ardee Utd 5

U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 1 Woodview Celtic 1; Bellurgan Athletic 4 Rockville 2; Quay Olympic 4 Bay Utd 4

U12 Premier: Quay Celtic 6 Blayney Academy 0; Rock Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 1; Shamrocks Celtic 6 Bay Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 2 Walshestown 2; Bellurgan Utd 0 Quay Celtic 2; Bay Utd 2 Rock Celtic 3; Glenmuir Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 3

U12 Division 1: St Dominic's 1 Shamrocks Utd 2; Blayney Academy White 0 Rockville 2; Bay Celtic 1 Dromin Juveniles 3; Glenmuir Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 5

 

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday August 21

U9 Lions: Quay Celtic White v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Bandits, Town Parks 11.00AM

U9 Leopards: Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic White, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin Blue, Rock Road 11.00AM

U9 Tigers: Dromin White v Walshestown, Dromin 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Bears, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U9 Cougars: Ardee Celtic Red v Rock Celtic Stripes, Town Parks 11.00AM; Quay Celtic Black v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM

U11 Group 1: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45 AM; Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Bay Utd, Fatima 9.45 AM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic Red, Dromin 11.00AM

U11 Group 2: Walshestown v Ardee Celtic Blue, Walshestown 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Black v Bellurgan Athletic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM

U13 Premier: Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U13 Division 1: Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Athletic, Dromin 12.30PM; Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Woodview Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM

U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Bay Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM

U15 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir/Quay v Termonfeckin Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Rockville, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Utd, DKIT Pitch 12.30PM

U17 League: Walshestown v Termonfeckin Celtic, Walshestown 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Square Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM

Sunday August 22

U8 Penguins: Glenmuir Utd v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM

U8 Walruses: Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic White, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Walshestown v Glenmuir Celtic, Walshestown 12.30PM

U8 Seals: Quay Celtic Black v Bay Olympic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 12.30PM

U8 Dolphins: Ardee Celtic Red v St Dominic's, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bay Celtic v Quay Celtic White, Rock Road 12.30PM

U10 Group 1: Quay Celtic v Walshestown, Clancy Park 9.45.AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic White, Glenmuir Park 9.45.AM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 9.45.AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Flynn Park 9.45.AM

