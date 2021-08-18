18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Ole Erik Midtskogen returns to Norway following short spell with Dundalk

Ole Erik Midtskogen returns to Norway following short spell with Dundalk

Ole Erik Midtskogen following Dundalk's Europa Conference League win over with Newtown in Oriel Park. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Ole Erik Midtskogen has departed Dundalk FC and signed for Norwegian side Kjelsas IL.

The 26-year-old Norwegian striker joined Dundalk on a free transfer at the start of the season, but only scored once – against Finn Harps – in his 15 appearances for the club.

He was brought to Oriel on the back of an impressive display last year against Dundalk, when he scored for KI Klaksvik in a Europa League play-off match at the Aviva Stadium.

Midtskogen struggled to settle into League of Ireland football, however, and The Democrat understands he had been back home in his native Norway for several weeks before completing his move to Kjelsas, who play in the Norwegian Third Division.

“We would like to thank Ole for his time at Oriel Park and we wish him the very best of luck in the future,” read a club statement on the official Dundalk FC Twitter account.

Midtskogen scored for his new club on Saturday, as they drew 2-2 with Oygarden FK.

Meanwhile, Taner Dogan has joined another ex-Lilywhite, Jesus Perez, at USL League One side Forward Madison, where both players will spend the rest of the season on loan.

Strong start decisive as St Fechins account for the county champions Knockbridge

Naomh Monnine show their cards in 18 point win over Mattock/St Kevins

Man (30s) arrested after Dundalk Garda station was hit by arson attack early this morning

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media