Division 3B: McDemotts continue their fine form while Harry Butterly catches the eye in win for Stabannon

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 5-16

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 4-08

Sean McDermotts continued their fine form of late with a victory in this high scoring encounter at Stonetown on Sunday afternoon.

A Marty Duffy goal in the first minute gave the visitors the best possible start and with Kevin McMahon also in fine form these two caused havoc to the Annaghminnon defence.

Not to be outdone by the high scoring forwards Peter Osborne, who had a fine outing, chipped in with two goals and a point, while Aaron Myles also scored a fine goal following a fine run by Danny Commins. At half time the Seans were leading by 3-7 to 1-3 with Conor Russell scoring the Rovers goal.

With the visitors ten points up at the break, the result was never in doubt despite the fact that Annaghminnon rallied to score three goals in the final quarter through Dylan Mulholland (2) and Dwayne Markey.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Danny Reilly; Kevin McGahon, Kieran McMahon Sean McMahon; Sean Martin (0-1), Danny Commins (0-1), Ian Corbally; Cormac Walsh, David McArdle; Emmet Duffy (0-2), David O'Neill (0-3), Peter Osborne (2-1); Kevin McMahon (0-4), Marty Duffy (2-4), Aaron Myles (1-0). Subs: Lorcan Ludden, BJ Matthews, Darren McEneaney Alan O'Neill.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Richie Ashfield; Chris Connolly, Paul McArdle, Tomas Byrne; Tiernan O’Brien, Emmet Byrne, Pauric Russell; James Finnegan, Conor Russell (1-0); Dylan Mulholland (2-1), James O’Connor (0-3), Colin Campbell; Dwayne Markey (1-2), Aidan Lee Martin, Eddie Finnegan (0-1). Subs: Shane McMahon, Tony Brennan, David Loughran, Rory Phelan, Ronan Byrne 0-1.

STABANNON PARNELLS 5-16

DOWDALLSHILL 0-08



Harry Butterly’s star continues to rise with an eye-catching scoring display against hosts Dowdallshill. The youngster rattled off two penalties and ten points in the one sided Division 3B victory.

The first half was competitive with Noel Finnegan and Niall McManus finding the range for the Dundalk side as the score was 2-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

However, Pat Conlan’s charges were no match for Stabannon in the second half who pulled away with Johnny McGee (2) and Daniel Bannon accounting for the other three green flags on Sunday afternoon.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Stephen Barry, Barry Lynch, Mark Byrne; Bobby Butterly (0-1), Eamon Callaghan, Daniel Bannon (1-1); Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Ger Durkin, Harry Butterly (2-10) Johnny McGee (2-1); Robbie Callaghan (0-2), Colm Giggins (0-1). Cathal Halpenny. Subs: Aonghus Giggins for Durkin, Dean Lynch for B Butterly, Fintan Martin for R Callaghan, Cathal Reynolds for McGee.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Sean Duffy, Luke O’Brien, Ciaran Murray; Stephen Murray, Jack McGailey, Martin Og O’Brien (0-1); Justin Halley, Dermot McArdle; Paddy McKenna (0-1), Cathal Sheridan, Stephen Cooney (0-2); Niall McManus (0-1), Paul Gill (0-1), Noel Finnegan (0-2). Subs: Emmet O’Brien for Halley, Eamonn Duffy for McArdle, Chris Mullen for Gill, Paudie Murray for Murray, Stephen King for McManus.