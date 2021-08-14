Division Two League Roundup: Roche stay top but succumb to high flying Clan Na Gael

ST JOSEPHS 0-10

YOUNG IRELANDS 1-05

In a low scoring Division Two match the Joes edged out the Young Ireland’s by two points today at Cluskey Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite playing into a stiff breeze it was the Young Irelanders who went into the first water break leading by 1-3 to 0-4, with the visitors goal coming from Cathal McFerriter. The Joes had points from Alan McKenna, Conall McCaul, Oisin McGuinness and Gabriel Bell.

The sides exchanged points in the second quarter with Alan McKenna on target for the Joes from a 30m free. The visitors had a goal disallowed while Gabriel Bell struck the woodwork for the Joes, as the Young Irelands went in at the break leading by 1-4 to 0-5.

Jack Mulligan had the first point of the second half for the Joes on 34 minutes with Cian O’Donoghue responding for the Young Irelanders. Points from Oisin McGuinness, Conall McCaul and an Alan McKenna free had the Joes ahead by one, 0-9 to 1-5 at the second water break.

The final quarter saw both sides miss good chances, while Fergal Sheekey pulled off an excellent save from Killian Staunton before the final score of the game came from an Alan McKenna free on 54 minutes to give the Joes a two-point win in a lack lustre match.

ST JOSEPHS: Jordan Mackin; Aidan Kieran, Liam O’Leary, Shane McQuillan; Jack McNamee, Killian Staunton; Gabriel Bell (0-1), Oisin McGuinness (0-2); Alan McKenna (0-4), Jack Mulligan (0-1), Ben Collier; Oran McParland, Alan Lynch, Daire Smyth, Conall McCaul (0-2). Sub: Conor Neary.

CLAN NA GAEL 3-13

ROCHE EMMETS 1-11



Table toppers Roche Emmets slumped to their second defeat in a week away to Clan na Gael on a treacherously wet Saturday night in Dundalk.

Dealing with the conditions a lot better, the hosts were on top for the majority of the encounter. The win puts them second in the table a point behind their opponents on the night.

Teenager Mickey McCourt gave the visitors the perfect start with a flicked effort to the net but Mark Newell soon cancelled the major out with one of his own.

Buoyed by the goal Jason Cullen and Billy Smith found their range to make it 1-7 to 1-4 at the halfway mark in the Ecco Road side’s favour.

Roche dug deep and moved ahead with the opening four points of the second half through three Barry O’Hare frees along with a Seán Dawe effort.

However when Smith converted a penalty, impressive substitute Paul Martin quickly added another goal in the next play when he reacted quickest to a shot off the upright.

The six point gap proved unassailable for the Faughart based side as the Clans continued their impressive recent form, with a contrasting second win of the week.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Paul Gartland, Reece O’Hanlon, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe, Micheal McDonnell, Tiernan Weldon; Robbie Curran 0-2, Conall McKeever 0-1; Gavin Gaffey 0-2, Shane Carroll 0-1, Jason Cullen 0-2; Sean O’Hanlon, Billy Smith 1-3, Mark Newell 1-0. Subs Gerard Curran, Paul Martin 1-2.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Gerard Browne, Harry O’Connell, James McDonnell; Sean Dawe 0-1, Peter Lynch, Enda Murphy; James McArdle, Mark Reynolds; Shane Byrne, Glen Stewart 0-1, David O’Connell; Robbie Mackin, Mickey McCourt 1-1, Barry O’Hare 0-5. Subs: Caoimhin Reilly for E Murphy, Mark Byrne 0-1 for R Mackin, Dan O’Connell for David O’Connell, Kevin Callaghan 0-2 for J McArdle, Fintan Watters for M McCourt.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-17

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-05

Home side Hunterstown Rovers made it two wins in a week over an out of sorts Oliver Plunketts outfit on Saturday night.

Despite the difficult underfoot conditions, county man Ryan Burns was outstanding for the hosts with ten points over the hour.

The Drogheda side went in 0-8 to 0-4 down at the break and the second half had an inevitable feel about it before Dean Burns found the net at the death.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Finn Kelly, Patrick Taaffe, Euan Woodlock; Daithi Carroll 0-1, Keith Brennan, Muiris O’Sullivan; Tony McKenna 0-1, Ryan Ward 0-1; Brendan Lennon 0-1, Paul Carrie 0-1, Glen Matthews 0-1; Colm Murphy, Ryan Burns 0-10, Jamie Ward 0-1. Subs: Dean Burns 1-0 for Murphy, Padraig Matthews for J Ward, Paddy Mooney for Woodlock, Conor Reaburn for Carroll, Caolán McCabe for Lennon.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, Frank Daly, Davy McTaggert; Barry Reynolds, Cillian Smith, Cian Matthews; Robbie Brodigan, Dean Carolan; Hugh Connaghy, Cian Brady 0-3, Sean Rice; Gary Keogh, Adan Brodigan, Niall Murtagh 0-2.

ST KEVINS 0-09

DUNDALK GAELS 0-10

Managerless St Kevin’s pushed a strong Dundalk Gaels all the way on a soggy Saturday night in Philipstown. With Ronan Phillips departing during the week, the red and black outfit regrouped and put in a spirited performance and led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break after Gaels wingback Emmet Lindsay opened the scoring.

Another member of the Dundalk side’s half back line David McComish would soon level the game while Cian Callan would single-handedly keep the hosts in touch with all of their scores. Gary Shevlin’s introduction proved crucial as the substitute came in and pushed the margin to three with two scores.

Callan would rally again, but Lindsay added the Gaels last point of the evening which would prove the winner, as Callan narrowed the gap to one before the final whistle.

DUNDALK GAELS: Joe O’Donoghue; Kyle Rafferty, James Lynch, Mark Hanna; Emmet Lindsay 0-2, David McComish 0-1, Andrew Curley 0-1; Sean Murray, Oisin Murray; Jordan Keating, Derek Crilly 0-3, Jason Clarke 0-1; Sean McCann, Thomas O’Connell, Eanna McArdle. Subs: Gary Shevlin 0-2, Gerard McSorley, Dylan McKeown, Chris Sweeney, Ronan O’Callaghan.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Barry Byrne; Dylan Maher, Aaron Khan, Darren McMullan; Lee Crosbie, Shane Meade; Conor Rogers, TJ Doheny, Cian Callan 0-9; Evan Doheny, Patrick Clarke, Liam Boylan. Subs: James Harper for Conor Rogers.