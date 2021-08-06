Strong start from Bay United seals their place in Clancy Cup Semi-finals

The Bay United team which lined out in a fixture earlier this year. Pic: Justin Burke Sports
Dundalk and District League Clancy Cup Q-final
Bay United 3 Glenmuir United 2
Rock Road
4/8/21
Bay United advanced to the semi finals of the Clancy Cup, overcoming a late comeback from Glenmuir at Rock Road on Wednesday evening.
The home side got off got off to a terrific start when Sheriff Ayoade scored after just three minutes. The same player made it 2-0 on the 20 minute mark as the visitors struggled to get into the cup tie.
William Opoku stretched Bays lead to 3-0 with just a quarter of the match played. It looked ominous for Glenmuir at that stage but gradually they got back into the game but they still went in 3-0 down at the break.
A much better performance from the visitors was rewarded with a brilliant free kick from Oran Murphy to make it 3-1 with 12 minutes remaining. Danny Murphy with time running out, then added to Glenmuir's tally, to set up a grandstand finish. Although rocked, Bay managed to hold on to advance to the semifinals.
More News
John Paul Casey, the winner on 137 points of Trevor Giff’s Captain’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club which was held last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.