Rock Celtic shock Muirhevnamor to clinch Clancy Cup Semi-Final Spot

The Rock Celtic side which clinched their place in the Clancy Cup Semi-finals in emphatic style. Photo Credit: Rock Celtic Facebook Page
Muirhevnamor 2 Rock Celtic 8
Muirhevnamor 3/8/21
First division Rock Celtic knocked Premier division side Muirhevnamor out of the Clancy Cup, hitting them with a eighth goal salvo, scoring four in each half.
The Seasiders were a goal up in seven minutes, but Brian O'Connor had the teams level on 15 minutes. A tap in on 20 minutes put Rock ahead again and they doubled their advantage from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.
Brian O'Connor with a stunning strike made it 3-2. Just before the break the home keeper was lobbed to give Rock a 4-2 lead at halftime.
The Haggardstown side quickly added two more goals after the restart to go 6-2 in front, with 53 minutes played. Muirhevnamor then took control of the match but spurned some great chances to get back into the game.
In the last 5 minutes of the match Rock added two more scores, a terrific goal from Derek Delaney and one from the penalty spot to complete a great Clancy Cup Quarter final win. The Rock goalscorers were Ciaran Fee (3), Oran O'Hanlon, Frank McGory, Rory Kirke, Derek Delaney and Mark Gallagher.
