05/08/2021

Over €4.7million in capital funding secured for Louth Hospitals

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has received confirmation from her party colleague and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that over €4.7m in funding will be provided for six projects across Louth under the Health Capital Plan 2021.   

Senator McGreehan commented: “Under the plan, which will be published in the coming weeks, Ardee will receive €2.95m for a new ambulance base station.

"St. Mary’s Hospital has been allocated €950,000 for refurbishment and a new build of 60 beds while Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital will receive €500,000 for its Medical Resource and Telemedicine Project.   

“Castlebellingham will receive €290,000 for refurbishment and €100,000 has been provided to Drogheda for its Psychiatry of Later Life Unit.

 "Our entire health service has been through the most difficult 16 months and are still under severe pressure with the ongoing pandemic.  

 “As we come out the other side of what has been a most gruelling period, where so much has been asked of our health services, I’m delighted to see continued Government investment.  

"I look forward to the progression of these long-awaited projects and I will continue to push for further investment in the region,’’ concluded Senator McGreehan.   

