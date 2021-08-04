Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Dealgan House nursing home sold to small care home chain

The nursing home was bought by Curam Care Homes last Friday

Louth County Council backs families' call for public inquiry into Dealgan House outbreak

Dealgan House nursing home was sold last Friday

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Dundalk nursing home which was hit badly by the first wave of Covid-19 has been sold to a nursing home group.

Dealgan House nursing home, located in Toberona in Dundalk, was sold to the Curam Care Homes group late last week.

Local politicians and families of those who passed away in Dealgan House have continued to call for a public inquiry into the nursing home.

At least 22 people passed away due to Covid-19 in Dealgan House last April.

In a letter sent by Dealgan House management to the families of residents of the home, the management said that the facility was being sold to a nursing home group.

“It is with great sadness that I am informing you that we have decided that Dealgan House would be best served in future by a change in ownership,” said management in the letter.

“You may be aware that the nursing home industry in Ireland has been undergoing considerable change over the past year or two.

“Nursing homes have found it difficult to continue operating in a rapidly changing and challenging environment.”

The letter says that many nursing homes have been consolidating into nursing home groups, which increases the resources available to a single home.

“Dealgan House has joined the Curam Care Homes group, which has three other Nursing Homes located in Wexford, Wicklow and Dublin,” said the letter.

“It is a relatively small but expanding, Irish owned and operated group which very much shares the caring ethos on which Dealgan House was founded and run.

“We believe that being a part of Curam Care Homes will bring a new impetus to Delagan House and will enable it to further develop in a way that would not otherwise be possible.”

The Democrat understands that the takeover of the local nursing home took place last Friday, with the Directors of Dealgan House resigning to be replaced by directors nominated by Curam Care Homes.

It is understood that the current management team of the nursing home is to remain unchanged.

Curam Care Homes was approached by the Democrat for comment, but none was received at the time of publication.

Dealgan House thanked those who supported the nursing home over the last 15 months in the letter.

“We are extremely grateful to those who supported our management and staff during the recent 15 difficult months,” said the letter.

“We wish our residents, families and staff every success in continuing to cope successfully with the terrible effects of Covid-19 and its emerging variants.”

The Democrat also reached out to Dealgan House for a comment on the sale, but has not received any at the time of publication.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú said that despite the sale, an investigation into what happened in Dealgan House in April 2020 needs to take place.

“There are questions that remain to be answered and [Health Minister] Stephen Donnelly himself has said that they need to be provided with a mechanism that will provide them with these answers,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“It’s very difficult to see any other mechanism than a public inquiry.

“The most important thing is that we get down to the crux of the matter as soon as possible and we need to ensure that whatever inquiry or mechanism has investigative powers and compellability [sic].

“I think there’s an impetus for this to happen as soon as possible.”

