05/08/2021

Dundalk man sentence for shoving donuts in woman's face

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 56 year old man who denied telling his ex partner’s friend that he knew where she lived and shoving a box of donuts in her face – calling her fat, was given a one month sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Michael Doyle with an address at Mountain Court, Point Road, Dundalk was prosecuted for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Longwalk Shopping Centre on June 25th 2019.

The woman told the court she had been waiting for a friend when the defendant approached her and shoved a packet of donuts in her face, made derogatory comments and told her he ‘knows people’ and he knew where she lived.

The court heard she is a friend of his ex partner but had never met or spoken to him before saying “He came harassing me. I was minding my own business”.

Another witness, who had been waiting for a taxi outside the shopping centre, said the defendant asked the woman “Do you want one you fat so and so”. She claimed she heard the accused threaten to kill the woman.

Michael Doyle denied threatening the woman. He claimed he had simply offered her a donut saying “I thought she looked like she needed one”.

He said voices weren’t raised and said the woman “sticks her nose in where it doesn’t belong”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan in convicting him, said Mr. Doyle had been deeply offensive, rude and bad mannered and asked him if he’d like someone to speak to his daughter like that.

Mr. Doyle replied: “I offered her a donut. What is wrong with that?” He added he didn’t say anything else.

Judge McKiernan imposed a one month sentence and added his eight year old daughter was the only reason she was considering suspending it.

However he replied “I didn’t say anything else”.

He continued “I’ll apologise to you. I’m not going to apologise to her” and the one month sentence was imposed. An appeal was lodged by Mr. Doyle.

